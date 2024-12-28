Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Evan Ferguson continues to find himself at the centre of transfer speculation

The future of reported Sunderland target Evan Ferguson could be one to “keep an eye on” this January, according to one renowned transfer insider.

In recent weeks, the Brighton and Hove Albion striker has emerged as a frequent topic of transfer speculation, with The Telegraph suggesting that he could be allowed to depart the Amex Stadium on a temporary basis in the new year, and a host of clubs understood to be monitoring his situation - including the Black Cats, Leeds United, and Celtic.

To that end, Brighton CEO Paul Barber looked to pour cold water over the prospect of a transfer during a recent interview with talkSPORT, stating: "Evan's a really important part of the squad. Sometimes mischievous rumours emerge from various strange places and one or two journalists will buy into those ideas, put out there by one or two other clubs perhaps in some cases.

"But Evan's very happy, we're very happy with Evan, we expect him to be an important part of the squad throughout the season. Unfortunately, sometimes in this business we know that the rumour mill and the noise on the outside is stuff you have to ignore."

Nevertheless, transfer guru Ben Jacobs has weighed in on the matter with an update of his own, and has insisted that a January deal is not out of the question - as well as reiterating Arsenal’s one-time interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I would keep an eye on Evan Ferguson - a player that, when he was playing regularly for Brighton, sort of 18 months or so ago, was very much on Arsenal's radar. But of course, at that point, everyone was speaking like he would have a £80 million to £100 million price tag. Now I think suitors are waiting to see whether Brighton are prepared to loan or sell Evan Ferguson. I think a loan is probably more likely than a permanent sale.”