Sunderland continue to be linked with the impressive Brighton and Hove Albion striker.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson continues to be touted for a potential January loan exit, with Sunderland among the clubs mentioned as prospective suitors.

The Irishman is widely recognised as one of the most precocious young attacking talents in the Premier League, but has struggled for consistent game time so far this season, and has been limited to just 215 minutes of top flight action, scoring only once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is within this context that several outlets, including The Telegraph, have suggested he could be allowed to depart the Amex Stadium on a temporary basis in the new year. To that end, Sunderland have been name-checked as admirers, as have Leeds United and Celtic.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

But how likely is it that Ferguson will be allowed to leave Brighton, and what have the club’s hierarchy said about his future? We’ve taken a closer look below.

Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton manager

Speaking in a recent press conference, Brighton boss Hurzeler said: "I don't know from where this information [rumours of Ferguson’s exit] comes because I said to Evan that I am happy he is here with the team. I am happy how he is training, what shape he is in physically, mentally. Of course, he is a young player and needs game time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German also said it was normal for players to be disappointed if they are not selected to start, but that it was important Ferguson maintained a good attitude. He added: "Accept your role and make sure you bring yourself in the mood and the shape that, when you get the chance, you are ready. It is exactly that which I demand from Evan and also what I said to him. I never said anything to him about a loan or anything like this."

Paul Barber, Brighton CEO

In an interview with talkSPORT, Brighton chief Barber also weighed in on the matter, he said: "Evan's a really important part of the squad. Sometimes mischievous rumours emerge from various strange places and one or two journalists will buy into those ideas, put out there by one or two other clubs perhaps in some cases.

"But Evan's very happy, we're very happy with Evan, we expect him to be an important of the squad throughout the season. Unfortunately, sometimes in this business we know that the rumour mill and the noise on the outside is stuff you have to ignore."