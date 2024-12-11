Sunderland talent Jobe Bellingham continues to attract widespread attention.

A whole host of Premier League clubs - including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Aston Villa - are keeping tabs on Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham following his impressive start to the campaign, according to reports.

The teenager has established himself as a vital presence on Wearside since signing from boyhood club Birmingham City last summer, and has featured 17 times for Regis Le Bris’ side already this season. With two goals and two assists to his name, Bellingham’s performances have been enough to attract attention from a number of high profile suitors, including, most notably, German giants Borussia Dortmund.

But as per TBR Football, the Bundesliga outfit are not the only team monitoring the starlet’s progress. According to the online outlet, Real Madrid - home of Bellingham elder brother Jude - are also keen on the emerging talent, and would be willing to do battle for his signature “as early as possible, rather than paying inflated fees further down the line”.

By no means is interest in Bellingham limited to the continent, however. Alongside Dortmund and Madrid, it is suggested that a number of Premier League clubs have “watched” the Black Cats star ahead of potential swoops in 2025. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Aston Villa are all mentioned as admirers, as are Brighton, Brentford, and Fulham.

For their part, Sunderland are said to be reluctant to sanction an exit in the January transfer window, and would much prefer to keep Bellingham around as they continue a push towards promotion this term. The implication, therefore, is that they could face serious interest in their prize asset next summer.

Bellingham only put pen to paper on a fresh contract extension at the Stadium of Light earlier this year, with his current deal set to run until 2028. Speaking at the time, he said: “I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season.

“This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it. Everyone has made me feel right at home and I couldn’t imagine playing for a club where it didn’t mean as much as it does to our fans.”