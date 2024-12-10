A stoppage-time equaliser from Patrick Roberts helped preserve Sunderland’s unbeaten home record on Tuesday night.

Luke McNally’s second half strike looked to have secured all three points for Bristol City, with Sunderland seemingly running out of inspiration following Tommy Watson’s first-half injury.

It was the visitors who had registered the first significant effort of the game, Anthony Patterson saving well low to his left after a corner eventually fell kindly for Max Bird.

Sunderland were otherwise in the ascendancy, though, playing some excellent football and with Eliezer Mayenda impressing on his return to the side on the right flank.

Wilson Isidor forced a smart stop from Max O’Leary as he met Alese’s cross with a firm header, before the striker looked to have teed up Mayenda for a big chance. Instead Rigg took on the shot and Bristol City were able to twice block in a real penalty-box scramble, one that would ultimately have significant consequences for Sunderland.

Tommy Watson, again a real livewire in the opening exchanges, took a whack in the sequence and couldn’t run off the blow. The subsequent delay and tactical reshuffle visibly slowed Sunderland’s burgeoning momentum, though they felt they should have had a penalty when Alese was brought down in the box. To the consternation of the home support, the referee gave a free kick the other way, seemingly for handball.

Bristol City boss Liam Manning made a double substitution at the break, and the tide of the contest turned immediately. The visitors seemed to have significantly more energy and pushed Sunderland right into their own half. Though there was a touch of fortune about their goal on the hour mark as a loose ball broke kindly for them, McNally did superbly to take a touch and drive his effort into the roof of the net. It was a deserved goal on the balance of play in the second half.

Sunderland looked lethargic and struggled to create any shooting opportunities inside the opposition box, a couple of half chances for Rigg going begging. It was actually the visitors who came closest to scoring again, Mehmeti blazing over the bar at the end of a dangerous counter.

It looked as if the Black Cats were running out of ideas but the persistence of substitute Adil Aouchiche paid off deep into stoppage time, the attacking midfielder’s pass inside fired into the roof of the net by Patrick Roberts.

It ended an at times frustrating night for Sunderland on a high, and only an excellent stop from O’Leady prevented Dan Ballard from nicking all three points.

1 . Anthony Patterson Not a great deal he could have done about McNally's strong finish. Made one good early stop from Bird which he did well to gather cleanly, but otherwise asked to do little. 6

2 . Trai Hume Not at his best in possession and couldn't make the most of a few promising crossing positions. Not troubled too often defensively. 5

3 . Dan Ballard Almost nicked it late on with a clever dinked header that O'Leary did well to save. Defensively in control throughout and Sunderland gave up few chances despite McNally's goal. But like Alese, couldn't quite clear for Bristol City's goal. 6

4 . Chris Mepham Oozed class through the first half in particular with one fine sliding block and some nice play in possession. 6