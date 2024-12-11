Sunderland drew 1-1 with Bristol City at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says Adil Aouchiche could be in line for more opportunities after the attacking midfielder helped rescue a point for Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Aouchiche is yet to start a league game this season and has had very limited game time, but provided the stoppage-time assist for Patrick Roberts as the Black Cats drew 1-1 with Bristol City at the Stadium of Light. The 22-year-old played as a left winger and though his future at the club remains uncertain, Le Bris is missing a number of attacking players due to injury and that list could lengthen again if the knock that forced Tommy Watson off during Tuesday's game proves to be significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have said before that we have to use every player and Adil is one of these," Le Bris said.

"He has good qualities. Probably on the left side when he can connect the number eight and the left back, he can create something different. He is not a winger who likes dribbling but he can combine, and he is a player who can create something from nothing. He can disturb the organisation sometimes but on the opposite side, he can create something."

Aouchiche almost left Sunderland on deadline day in the summer and his lack of regular football will likely lead to a January exit, but there are five games between now and the window opening in earnest and it increasingly looks as if the head coach will have to make greater use of him.