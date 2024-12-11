Sunderland snatched a point against Bristol City on Tuesday night thanks to a late goal from Patrick Roberts

Liam Manning praised the application of his Bristol City players as they earned what he felt was a decent point at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Manning’s side had been beaten heavily at Fratton Park over the weekend but responded with a resolute display against Sunderland. Though the Black Cats dominated the first half, the visitors defended well and a double substitution and formation change from Manning at the break helped turn the tide in the second half.

While frustrated to see his side concede in stoppage time when it looked as if Luke McNally’s goal had secured all three points, Manning was largely upbeat in his post match press conference.

“The timing of the goal is disappointing. I was looking for a response from the weekend [after losing 3-0 to Portsmouth] because I'd been honest with everyone after that, it wasn't good enough. I got that.

“It's hugely disappointing and frustrating to concede so late but the lads gave absolutely everything. They left everything out there, the blocks, the people putting their body on the line. As disappointing as it is, I don't think it's the worst point. I think the reception of the fans at the end showed that. They showed a huge commitment to make such a long journey to come and support us, which we're really thankful for. We're disappointed we couldn't send them home with three points but I think their response showed that the players had given everything.

“The first half I felt we allowed them too much territory, we were too deep and that's why we made the change of shape,” he added.

“It allowed us to press a little higher. We went with a back four first half and we basically found it difficult to apply pressure higher up the pitch. We switched to a back five at half time which made it 3-v-3 in our last line instead of 3-v-4. We committed that extra body higher and wider, which helped us stop them progressing it into wide areas so easily. I thought the lads did a good job of it, forced a few mistakes and got us higher up the pitch. I think the change did help us.”

The draw leaves Bristol City in 11th position, five points off the play-off places.