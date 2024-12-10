Sunderland v Bristol City: Team news and live score updates as Black Cats snatch late equaliser
Sunderland are looking to make back-to-back wins when they welcome Bristol City to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.
You can follow all the updates below, starting with the team news.
Sunderland v Bristol City LIVE
Le Bris on Watson
With Tommy, we don't have a diagnosis so we will have to wait.
At the moment, he has a problem both with the ankle and the knee. But we don't know how serious. Luke [O’Nien] was ill, he should be fine for the next game.
Le Bris reaction
I think we deserved the point. We dominated, started well with a good tempo. The way we wanted to play, with many switches, playing into our triangles... we just didn’t get enough bodies in the box. The first half was positive.
The second half was difficult, they changed their shape. We expected this to be an option for them but we struggled for 15, 20 minutes. We showed character to equalise.
More Liam Manning
We ended up too deep and the changes helped. We were able to press higher.
Liam Manning reaction
The timing of it [is difficult]. I was looking for a response to our defeat at the weekend but ultimately the lads gave absolutely everything.
People put their bodies on line. It’s disappointing but it’s not the worst point.
Well then... the unbeaten home record is preserved. Did not see a pretty dismal second half coming. Sunderland seemed to run out of energy and ideas but credit to Adil Aouchiche for a decent cameo in a weird left-wing position. Teed up Roberts for a fine finish. Deserved a point over course of the 90
FULL TIME
A dramatic ending.
Sunderland will take the point after a very poor second half.
WHAT A SAVE
Ballard almost dinks a winner over the keeper with his header! But O’Leary saves well. Tips it over.
You wouldn’t say it was coming! But they’ll take it!
That’s a lovely move. Well done to Adil Aouchiche. He’s kept going and some nice footwork helps him find Roberts inside the box. Great finish from the winger, who drives it into the roof of the net. 1-1!
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL
PATRICK ROBERTS
FIVE minutes added on
But Sunderland have been reduced to long balls here, with Aouchiche bizarrely the target.
86 mins
Aouchiche does well to control a long ball in the box, but can’t generate enough power on his weaker foot.
Roberts booked for a late foul. This game is getting away from Sunderland.
Another chance for Bristol City to take time out of the contest.
Pring is now shown a yellow for timewasting.
Six minutes of normal time left, turning into a very frustrating night for Sunderland.
Aouchiche has gone out to the left wing after those subs, with Mayenda and Connolly through the middle.
Bristol City make their final sub as Anis Mehmeti is replace by Haydon Roberts. Mehmeti is shown a yellow card as he leaves the pitch for timewasting.
78 mins
That’s Rigg’s last action of the game, Adil Aouchiche is coming on.
Aaron Connolly also comes on for Wilson Isidor.
More good work from Mayenda. Tees up Jobe, who slides it across to Rigg and he blazes over from the edge of the box.
Huge chance
Brilliant tackle from Jobe as Bristol City break but it runs straight to Mehmeti. He should score, but blazes over the bar.
More good work from Neil to carry the ball deep into the Bristol City half.
Roberts finds Hume, who slides in a low cross. Rigg meets it on the slide but his effort is blocked. 15 minutes to play.
Rigg then tries to backheel a good Roberts cross. Corner.
