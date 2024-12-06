Bellingham, Cirkin, Hume: When do the current contracts of Sunderland stars come to an end

By Mark Carruthers

Freelance writer

Published 6th Dec 2024, 20:00 BST

When do the current contracts of the Sunderland squad come to an end?

There was a major boost for Sunderland earlier this week when highly-rated goalkeeper Matty Young put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal at the Stadium of Light.

The England Under-20 international is widely expected to break into the first-team ranks over the next year and is current earning senior experience on a loan spell at League Two club Salford City.

Speaking about the agreement with Young, Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We’re pleased with Matty’s progress at present and thrilled that he has extended his contract through to 2028. His recent England Under-20 debut at 17 years of age provides a nice reference point of where he is currently and through continued hard work and dedication, he can go on to achieve much more.”

The positive news about Young follows on from the news that Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg had also committed their futures to the Black Cats since the summer months - but when do the contracts of other Sunderland stars come to an end?

Contract end date: Summer 2025 (loan)

1. Enzo Le Fee

Contract end date: Summer 2025 (loan) | Getty Images Photo: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Contract end date: Summer 2025 (loan)

2. Wilson Isidor

Contract end date: Summer 2025 (loan) | Getty Images

Contract end date: Summer 2025 (loan)

3. Salis Abdul Samed

Contract end date: Summer 2025 (loan) | Getty Images

Contract end date: Summer 2025 (loan)

4. Chris Mepham

Contract end date: Summer 2025 (loan) | Frank Reid

