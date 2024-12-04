Everything Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said during his most recent interview

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has delivered an interview through the club’s in-house media team reflecting on the season so far and looking ahead to the transfer window.

The Black Cats under Régis Le Bris have enjoyed a good start to the current campaign and occupied the top spot in the Championship heading into each of the last three International breaks.

The pace has slowed slightly recently with five draws on the bounce followed by Sunderland’s first loss in ten games against Sheffield United last weekend.

Here, though, we take a look at everything sporting director Speakman said ahead of next month’s transfer widow, which opens after the festive period on January 1.

On Sunderland’s start to the season

“I think the start has always been really, really positive for us. I think to integrate the coach, get the group together, sort of refine the playing style. The proof points have been really, really good performances on the whole and some really good results. Obviously, that puts us in a really good position going into 2025, so I couldn't be happier really at the moment.

“I think there's been loads of good individual moments, whether that's been in the games, around the training. I think ultimately how the team's come together, how it's formulated, how it's performing, and not just performing on an ad hoc basis, but on a regular basis, from game to game, we've been really, really strong and we've seen loads of good signs of improvements as well, so hopefully that can continue.”

On injuries and suspensions

“I think the health of the group is always a good indicator in terms of where the team and the club's at. The group's in a really, really positive place. I think you're in a really special place where the players are driving it and I think here we've got a lot of players driving the performances on and around the pitch in the training facility. So, I think that's really, really positive. I think that puts us in a really good spot and ultimately, we have to see 2025 as a load of opportunity and be really optimistic about what the team can achieve.”

On transfers ahead of the upcoming window

“I think first of all, it's just around assessing the squad. I think we're coming from a position of strength. I think the group's in a really, really good place. We've got loads of preparation going around what the opportunities would be and the what-ifs, if you like, and it's obviously very unique because the season's ongoing through the window.

“It's different to the summer, so we'll try to be really well prepared, but then you've just got to be really diligent in the moment and be able to react and to be able to action things really, really quickly within the month of January. So, we're going into it in a really good spot and really optimistic about what we can achieve and what we need.”