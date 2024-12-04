The former Sunderland and Leeds United man has bagged himself a new role in the seventh tier

Former Sunderland man Simon Johnson has joined non-league outfit Redditch United as a first-team coach.

The ex-playmaker came up through the academy at Leeds United at signed professional terms at Elland Road in 2000. Over the next two seasons, Johnson only made sporadic appearances for Leeds and was loaned to Blackpool, Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley for first-team experience.

Johnson played five times for Sunderland in the Championship during the 2004-05 season before moving to Doncaster Rovers in January, where he made 11 appearances and scored three times in League One during the same campaign.

Now 41, Johnson is retired as a player but has landed a new coaching role in the seventh tier. Redditch boss Matt Clarke said: “I’m really excited to get Simon on board. He boasts an outstanding playing career playing in the Premier League with Leeds and brings fresh and exciting ideas. He’s excellent on the grass and specialises in getting the best out of talented young players.“