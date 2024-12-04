The latest Sunderland transfer news, gossip and rumours from around the web ahead of the January window

Sunderland are back in action this weekend against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Régis Le Bris’ side are aiming for their first win in six games after draws against Coventry City, Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and West Brom were followed by a loss versus Sheffield United in the league last Friday.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting Sunderland-related stories you may have missed ahead of the January transfer window:

Ukrainian hopeful’s Sunderland trial

Sunderland came close to signing Ukrainian defender Roman Didyk in 2022, only for the deal to fall through due to an injury, according to reports.

The Black Cats are said to have taken the centre-back on trial two years ago but pulled out of a transfer when he sustained a complaint. It is not clear as to how long Didyk spent on Wearside, or exactly how close the supposed agreement was to being finalised.

According to TaToTake, the talent - who turned 22 this week - has emerged as a target for Sunderland’s Championship rivals Preston North End in recent weeks.

Matty Young latest

Matty Young’s short-term future ahead of the transfer window has become clearer.

Karl Robinson handed the 18-year-old shot-stopper his first EFL start as Salford City defeated Harrogate Town in League Two on Tuesday night, with Young pulling off a tremendous double save and keeping in the first half before keeping a clean sheet.

During the early part of the season, Young had played back up to 35-year-old Jamie Jones in the league. It is understood that Sunderland were considering a loan recall for the goalkeeper in the January window owing to his lack of EFL game time. But with Young now seemingly manager Karl Robinson’s first choice, Young’s transfer future this winter has just become clearer. Should he continue to play in League Two, it is understood that Young is likely to stay at Salford City.

Sunderland’s failed £15m transfer

Roy Keane and Giorgio Chiellini have reflected on the Italy legend’s failed move to Sunderland in 2007 during a recent episode of The Overlap on YouTube.

Roy Keane: “You played for Juventus against Sunderland in 2007, just a pre-season friendly, and after the game, people who were walking with Sunderland were saying that you could be available, you were a young player. I think there were definitely chats where maybe they were saying...

Giorgio Chiellini: “I said yes. I said yes to wages.”

Jamie Carragher: “Did you?”

Giorgio Chiellini: “Not to Sunderland but to him (Keane)!”

Roy Keane: “But obviously, this was of course issues with money and transfer, but I think they were saying about £10million or £12million at the time but you were just young.”

Giorgio Chiellini: “£10million to £15million.”

Jamie Carragher: “Is that the wages?

Roy Keane: “That was for the agent In 2007, I think!”

Ian Wright: “What position was he playing in? Was he playing left-back?

Giorgio Chiellini: “Left-back.”

Roy Kane: “You still played left-back.”