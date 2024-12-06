Sunderland are stepping up their plans for the January transfer window

Régis Le Bris expects more competition in the final third to be Sunderland's key focus when the transfer window opens next month.

Sunderland have been stepping up preparations in recent weeks for what could be a pivotal point in their season, with the head coach involved in meetings as he puts across what he is looking for in each respective position. With the broad criteria agreed upon, focus will now begin to turn to individuals as Sunderland look to strengthen their squad.

Le Bris has consistently said that the business Sunderland do will be guided to a large extent by how the injury situation develops over the coming weeks, with Salis Abdul Samed and Ahmed Abdullahi both expected to debut before the window opens.

But as things stand, the head coach admits the final third is where the need is greatest.

"We have done a lot of work on the profiles I like as a head coach and how I can define this for each position," Le Bris said on the club's preparations for the window to date.

"So it was a question of sharing these ideas and discussing them. We shared this with the recruitment staff and the coaching staff, and discussed how we can combine these different points of view to ensure we are really connected.

"Now we will have different profiles to assess. It is easy to find our weakest position right now but things can change, so it will be more intense [closer to the window]. But our thoughts on these [initial] profiles are very clear.

"Probably [final third a priority]. We have many competitive players in the back four, goalkeepers we have no problem. Midfielders it depends on who is available but if everyone is available we don't have many problems. it is probably at the top of the pitch that we have something to expect."

Le Bris has consistently said that he does not expect a major overhaul of the squad next month, a message echoed by Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman when he spoke to club media earlier this week.

He said that the club would be ready to move quickly but added that the squad is by and large in a good place.

"First of all we have to assess the squad, and I think the group is in a good place," Speakman said.

"We have prepared well, but it’s unique because the season is ongoing through the window. We have to be diligent in the moment and action things quickly within the month.”

Elsewhere in his press conference, Le Bris again explained why he expects the Black Cats won’t be making a large number of signings.

“My main focus is still on the team,” he said.

“We can’t expect to change the whole dynamic just with one player, two players. It’s not my way of thinking. We can use the transfer window to add maybe a specific position because of injuries, the level of one or two players etc. But we have to think that the solution is here, inside the team. One or two players could help, yes. The winter transfer window is not the easiest one because maybe the players available [for transfer] have not played much and so to build the connection [with the team] is not easy. So it’s very subtle, it won’t be massive. It will be choosing one or two players, being very accurate [in our decision].”