Sunderland have been linked with Brighton forward Evan Ferguson in recent weeks.

As the January transfer window looms ever larger, it remains to be seen exactly how Sunderland will approach the winter market. For the most part, Regis Le Bris’ squad - when fully fit - looks to be fairly well-stocked, and yet, if the Black Cats are serious about sustaining a promotion push over the second half of the campaign, you suspect that mid-season additions may come in handy.

To that end, the Frenchman has already hinted that Sunderland could look to reinforce their front line over the coming weeks - and that they will likely focus on quality over quantity. Speaking in a recent press conference, he said: “Probably [forward will be priority]. We'll have specific attention on one or two players who can help, but it's not an easy task. The group is strong with many young players and surprises. Some of them were not expected to play at that level but because they've had opportunities to play, which is the identity of the club, they've shown they are able to play.

“Now it's a question of consistency, injuries and opportunities as well. It's a question of connection. It's not just signing a player, it's someone who has to fit with the project and the dynamic of the team. It's not an easy task.”

And Sunderland have already been linked with a couple of prospective targets. One is Louie Barry, the Aston Villa sensation who is taking League One by storm with loan club Stockport County, but who is expected to be available for another transfer in the new year after it was confirmed that his stint at Edgeley Park will be brought to a premature end. Alongside the Black Cats, the likes of Leeds United, Middlesbrough, and Burnley have also been mentioned as admirers.

Then there is Evan Ferguson, the Brighton and Hove Albion centre forward who has struggled for minutes this term, and who is being perpetually linked with a loan exit from the south coast - despite the insistence of both his manager and chairman that they have no intention of letting him leave between now and the end of January.

With that in mind, The Echo has asked readers which player they would rather see sign for Sunderland next month, and the answer was a fairly resounding one. Some 69% of those who responded to our poll would rather see Ferguson arrive on Wearside, while just 31% were in favour of wide man Barry joining the Black Cats.