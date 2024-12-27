Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland attacker Nazariy Rusyn is reportedly in demand this winter

Sunderland forward Nazariy Rusyn is a target for two clubs heading into the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Ukrainian attacker has struggled for game time under Regis Le Bris this season, and has been limited to just 64 minutes of Championship football across six cameo appearances. To that end, speculation has already begun to mount over his future on Wearside, with a recent update from Dmytro Vienkov, via Zorya Londonsk, suggesting that Rusyn will depart the Stadium of Light during the January transfer window. The source also added that a “decision has been made”, and that he has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Now, a fresh report from Sport.ua takes things one step further. According to the outlet, FC LNZ Cherkasy and FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv are both willing to offer Rusyn an escape route from Sunderland next month. It is claimed that the two clubs, both Ukrainian, are keen on agreeing a loan deal for the 26-year-old in January.

At the time of writing, Roman Hryhorchuk is in charge at LNZ Cherkasy and Patrick van Leeuwen at Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, with both having managed Rusyn at Chornomorets Odesa and Zorya Luhansk respectively in the past. For his part, Rusyn’s contract in the North East is due to last until 2027, with Sunderland retaining the option to extend it by another year if they see fit. It is also suggested, however, that the Black Cats are ready to let their player leave, either on loan or a permanent transfer, in the winter market.

Speaking about Rusyn over the summer following his appointment on Wearside, Le Bris said: "He played in Ukraine as a left winger, I think. So we tried it for 20, 25 minutes during a friendly game. But I think at the minute he is better as a number nine, so I don't see this as an option for us on the wings. We will see what happens if we do sign strikers. If we feel that we won't have game time for his development and for the team, maybe it is a better option to go on loan for six months and then we see again.”