Wayne Rooney leaves Sunderland's Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle 'with immediate effect'
Wayne Rooney has left his job with Sunderland’s Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle by mutual consent with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.
The former England international took charge of the Pilgrims in late May, but has struggled to make much of a positive impact in Devon, and leaves Home Park with the club rooted to the foot of the second tier, four points adrift of safety.
Rooney won just five of his 25 matches in charge of Argyle across all competitions, with his exit coming off the back of a winless streak that stretches all the way back to November 5th. One of the 39-year-old’s only victories during his brief tenure came against Sunderland, with Plymouth beating Regis Le Bris’ side 3-2 in mid-September.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Argyle said: “We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future. The club will be making no further comment at this stage with updates on our new first team management staff in due course.”
For his part, the departing Rooney said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with.
“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as Head Coach and I wish them all the best for the future.
“To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever. I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support. Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”
It has also been confirmed that assistant head coach Mike Phelan and first team coach Simon Ireland will leave the club alongside Rooney, while first team coach Kevin Nancekivell and captain Joe Edwards will lead Argyle for their Championship clash against Bristol City on New Year’s Day.
