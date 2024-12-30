Sunderland’s bid for promotion into the Premier League took a slight hit on Sunday when a late goal from former transfer target Tom Cannon condemned the Black Cats to a defeat at Stoke City.

There was major disappointment as another impressive band of travelling support went without reward as Regis Le Bris’ side emerged empty-handed from their visit to the Bet365 Stadium. The result left Sunderland sat five points adrift of the automatic promotion places - although they do hold a seven-point advantage over the clubs sat just outside of the play-off spots.

The Black Cats have a golden opportunity to bounce back in fine style when fellow promotion contenders Sheffield United visit the Stadium of Light on New Years Day as Le Bris and his players look to preserve their unbeaten record on home soil. But what are the latest promotion odds for both sides after they suffered slightly underwhelming results over the festive period?