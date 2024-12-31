Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Mepham reflects on Eliezer Mayenda’s miss, Tom Cannon’s winner and the Wout Burger penalty incident

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defender Chris Mepham has backed Eliezer Mayenda and has challenged his teammates to be more clinical.

Régis Le Bris’ side should have scored at least one goal against Stoke City on Sunday at the Bet365 Stadium with winger Mayenda missing a clear opportunity to head Sunderland into the lead with the scores level in the second half before a late Tom Cannon goal handed the Potters all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayenda’s miss marked his second high-profile fluff in as many games after the pacy forward failed to score what would have likely been the winning goal against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Boxing Day. The 19-year-old was backed by Patrick Roberts after that miss and has been supported again by Mepham.

“I think, again, he shows what a real handful he can be,” Mepham said on Mayenda after the game. “We create really good chances. Today, I think the lads were saying after 20-odd shots, to come away having not scored is tough.”

Mepham added: “Again, it shows that we're creating opportunities. But, another team will be more ruthless on the day. I think we just need to be more clinical. Obviously, it comes from training, keeping our standards.”

Sunderland were unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty in the first half against Stoke City after Wout Burger pulled Chris Mepham’s shirt from a corner. However, neither referee nor linesman blew up, letting Stoke City off the hook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think so,” Mepham said when asked if Sunderland should have been awarded a penalty. “I've just seen a picture back. I felt what a time it was.I just remember my shirt being yanked back and trying to stretch for the ball. I've just seen a picture there in the changing room. But, yes, the less I say, the better, probably.”

Cannon netted Stoke City’s winning goal in the 92nd minute after a mix-up at the back by Luke O’Nien, Mepham then had the opportunity to thwart the Potters’ attack but failed to do so, leaving the Leicester City loanee free to smash home past Anthony Patterson.

“I think the first part looked like it was a foul on Aaron Connolly,” Mepham said on Stoke’s goal. “I remember at the time, it looks like he just gets tugged down to the floor. Then, I think it was a bit of a slight tackle from Cannon and it falls back to him. It's a soft goal to concede.

“Like I said, that hurts as well. Like many games this year, it's not like we're being carved open by teams. It's a lot of the time a set play, a second ball, a second phase from set play. So, again, there's positives to that, that we're not being cut open. But, at the same time, it's such an important part of the game. I think we need that resilience back to make it real difficult for teams to score goals. Hopefully, we can get back to that.”

Sunderland are next in action against Sheffield United in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on New Years’ Day.