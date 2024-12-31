Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland were linked with Tom Cannon during the summer transfer window

Sunderland’s promotion rivals Sheffield United are understood to be “admirers” of one-time Black Cats transfer target Tom Cannon heading into the January window, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was one of several centre forward options linked with the Stadium of Light over the course of the summer, but ultimately left parent club Leicester City to join Stoke City on loan. Since then, he has been in fine form, scoring nine goals and registering one assist across 20 Championship outings. His most recent strike came against Sunderland on Sunday, sealing a late 1-0 win for the Potters.

But with the winter market set to open on New Year’s Day, it is understood that Cannon could be the focus of attention from the upper reaches of the Championship table. According to an update from Darren Witcoop, Sheffield United are among those considering a move for the Republic of Ireland international, but would likely have to strike a permanent deal with Leicester for the player. To that end, it is understood that Cannon does have a recall clause in his loan agreement with Stoke, who are said to be “desperate” to keep the striker for the remainder of the campaign.

Back in August, it was reported that Sunderland had tabled a bid of around £5 million for Cannon, which was soundly rejected by Leicester. As well as the Black Cats, the likes of Hull City, Norwich City, and Sheffield United were all credited with interest in the attacker prior to him sealing a move to the bet365 Stadium.

Cannon came through the ranks at Everton, but only ever played four senior games for his boyhood club. He joined Preston North End for the latter half of the 2022/23 campaign, scoring eight goals across 21 outings during his time at Deepdale - a record that convinced Leicester to sign him on a five-year deal last September. Since then, however, he has made just 16 appearances for the Foxes, scoring three times in the process.