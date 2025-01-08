Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s team captain has been in superb form over recent weeks

Régis Le Bris has delivered a ringing endorsement of team captain Dan Neil's performances this season and says he hopes to have the dilemma of accommodating both Neil and Salis Abdul Samed in the same team this season.

Neil has operated primarily as the team's defensive midfielder this season but has relished a more advanced role in recent weeks. While Le Bris agrees that the 23-year-old has been able to show different sides of his game of late, he said that the midfielder's importance to the team's strong start to the campaign should not be underestimated even if his individual performances were not as immediately eye-catching.

"I think he did well during the first part of the season but maybe this wasn't so obvious to outside observers," Le Bris said.

"He was really involved to adjust all the behaviours of his team mates, he is very clever and can give information and balance the team. In the end, maybe the individual output is not as huge as people expect but still, he is very important to the team. Now, he is still doing this job and he is adding something more, forward passes, tackling, intensity in his counterpressing - you can feel how strong he is.

"We have played more of the season in a 4-3-3 and the role of the six is very important to balance our team and manage the counterattacks of the opponent. If we release that position, it leaves a big gap. So far we have not conceded many counterattacks, we have been able to manage this properly and Dan has been so, so important in this."

Samed has rejoined full training over the past fortnight, and is expected to be named in the matchday squad for the first time since arriving on loan from RC Lens on deadline day in the coming weeks. In theory that could free up Dan Neil to play in a more advanced role, which would seem to suit his strengths.

Le Bris, however, has urged caution in pointing out that Samed will need time to reach full sharpness. When that happens, Le Bris has made clear that he is open to making adjustments that allow both to thrive within the same XI.

"It's too early really [to say] because Salis has been out for a long time," Le Bris said.

"I'm very happy to see him out training on the pitch properly but he will need time to be at his best level. It's like our 4-4-2, we didn't expect to play with this but the flow of the season led us there. If Salis is fit, fully fit and at his best level, we will find the solution. That will be good news for me and for the club, and also for Dan, Jobe, Riggy... We'll have one more good player at that team. And then at that moment, we will make the decision."