The highly-rated Sunderland youngster has been linked with a move to Manchester City recently

The 18-year-old shot-stopper has kept seven clean sheets in eight League Two games since breaking into Karl Robinson’s first team following a string of successful performances in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy alongside the FA Cup.

Young has just penned a new deal at the Academy of Light, extending his stay at Sunderland until 2028. Despite this, however, Manchester City have been linked with a deal for the England youth international, who represented the under-18s, 19s and 20s in one year between 2023 and 2024.

However, in an extensive interview with his parent club, Young has reiterated his commitment to his boyhood club ahead of a busy upcoming six months with Salford City chasing promotion to League One for the first time in their history.

“I have been with the club for over a decade. I have supported Sunderland AFC my whole life.” Young said when interviewed by the club. “The place means the world to me, as a player and as a supporter. I want to play for this club in the future, that is the goal for me. I am working my way up to hopefully get my opportunity. I am really pleased with the progress I am making so far."

On his spell on the subs bench during the early part of Salford’s season, Young added: “I spent a lot of time watching from the sides, but it was a good time for me to learn and adapt. It takes adjustment to be in a new environment, away from home, but it’s something I’ve enjoyed.

“Starting that FA Cup game was the turning point, I was over the moon and thankfully did enough to keep my place in our next 2-0 victory over Harrogate. Learning curves come along the way. The defeat at Gillingham, and the conditions, it was very humbling. Since then, we have climbed the table on this brilliant unbeaten run.

“It’s been very rewarding. I have learnt to just trust the process. The environment is a good balance. We have a mixed-age group with a bunch of youth. I have matured a lot. I know I have a lot to work on but the pros around me are helping me learn each day. Their experience is so valuable.”

Interestingly, Salford City are set to face Premier League giants Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday as the EFL outfit enters the third round for the first time in its existence. The game takes place at 5.45pm and is live on BBC One.

To be drawn against Manchester City, it is surreal,” Young said. “ It’s a massive challenge but we are going to go after them. We will make sure we fight for everything. There is a buzz around the club. It’s a part of the club’s history to face our neighbours.

“Being involved in this fixture, whether I play or not, is no doubt, the biggest game of my career so far. They are the elite of the elite. We are relishing the challenge. We are there to create that FA Cup magic.

“The dream scenario is to start the game and then just control the controllables. You won't know what to expect as they are so fluid within their playing style. I envision a moment of saving a big one-on-one against Erling Haaland or even saving a penalty.”