Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones is not a “current” target of Hartlepool United.

Black Cats fan Jones signed a new deal at the Academy of Light until 2026 recently but is expected to head out on loan, with the National League understood to be the attacking midfielder’s most likely destination.

The Echo recently learned that Jones and his camp were open to making a local move to Hartlepool United or Gateshead, with the player keen to gain experience playing men’s senior first-team football during the second half of the 2024-25 season.

However, though Pools boss Hartlepool United boss Lennie Lawrence is looking to add to his squad during the window, it looks unlikely to be Jones as things stand. The BBC’s Rob Law, taking to social media, said: ”Hartlepool United are looking to add to the squad, as mentioned by boss Lennie Lawrence himself over recent weeks…. However, Harrison Jones from Sunderland is not a current target. Priorities are elsewhere as things stand, with cover needed more in wide areas.”

The 20-year-old has a good chance of picking up minutes in the FA Cup for Régis Le Bris’ first team against Stoke City this weekend. Sources have also indicated that although Jones would be open to a local loan move, he could also go further afield should the right opportunity present itself. The move could happen during the January transfer window or afterwards with clubs from the National League permitted to sign players on loan after the trading period has closed.