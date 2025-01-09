Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland midfielder continues to attract transfer interest.

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has urged Jobe Bellingham to stay at the club this month, despite a barrage of transfer interest in the teenager.

The Black Cats talent has established himself as a vital presence on Wearside since signing from boyhood club Birmingham City in the summer of 2023, and has kicked on impressively under new head coach Regis Le Bris this season. Indeed, his performances have been enough to alert a number of high-profile suitors from the Premier League and beyond, with the likes of Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid all touted as admirers in recent months.

But despite a groundswell of speculation, Goodman is of the opinion that Bellingham would be better off staying with Sunderland until the end of the campaign and reassessing his options then.

Speaking to Plejmo.com, the Sky Sports pundit said: "Unequivocally, I would be staying at Sunderland for the rest of this season if I was Jobe Bellingham. Manchester United have been linked with a move for him in the summer and I think that makes perfect sense.

"He's a midfielder who can do literally everything. He can play the deep role, conventional or advanced. He can even play as a false nine. He can pass, he can dribble, he can run, he can tackle, he can create and he can score goals.

"There's been so much criticism over Manchester United's lack of athleticism in midfield, so a move for Jobe makes sense. It might be a big step up and a gamble but he's 19 and is only going to get better. He ticks every box for Man United and while it's a different level, you just need to look at how his brother stepped up from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund.

"From his brother, we know that Jobe comes from a grounded family who give them both a lot of support. My advice to him would be, see the season out at Sunderland and you could be a Premier League player with them. If not, there will be lots and lots of opportunities on the table in the summer."