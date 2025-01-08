Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have announced a fresh transfer agreement for the ex-Manchester City man during the window

Sunderland have announced that Caden Kelly has extended his loan deal with Darlington FC until the end of January.

The 21-year-old initially joined the National League North side in October and has made 14 appearances, scoring three times, for the fifth-tier side so far this campaign. After the deal had been announced, academy manager, Robin Nicholls said: “It has been a really good period for Caden. He has produced some great performances so we are happy for him to extend his time and continue to contribute for Darlington."

Kelly made his first team debut for Sunderland during the 2022-23 season under Alex Neil in the Carabao Cup but has predominately played for the club’s under-21 team since. The attacker made the bench six times for the first team last season but wasn’t brought on. Kelly was also on the bench for this season’s game against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.

However, Kelly, formerly of Manchester City, has now agreed to remain at Darlington, managed by ex-Newcastle United man Steve Watson, in the National League North, following in the footsteps of goalkeeper Matty Young, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at the club last season.

After his initial move to Darlo, Nicholls said: "This opportunity provides Caden with a great chance to experience senior football. After a few seasons in PL2 with our U21s, he will go into a big club at a good level of the football pyramid. We have seen how successful these loans can be and we hope Caden can have a positive experience."