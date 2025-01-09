Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris is set for his first taste of the FA Cup this weekend against Stoke City

Sunderland return to action in the FA Cup third-round at the Stadium of Light against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, presenting an interesting opportunity to experiment for head coach Régis Le Bris.

Of course, the Black Cats will be hoping that this season’s third-round clash will be easier to stomach than the debacle surrounding the Wear-Tyne Derby against Newcastle United last time out, but the less said about that the better.

For a bit of fun ahead of the clash, I take a look at some of the moves I would like to see Régis Le Bris make during the Stoke City game, though I concede the Frenchman may know a little bit more about football than I do... anyway, here we are!

I would love to see Trey Ogunsuyi make his debut

I cannot tell you how keen I am to see this happen. The 17-year-old has been in electric form for Sunderland’s youth sides this season, netting goals aplenty for the 18s and 21s. I’ve watched the attacker for two years now, and he continues to grow in stature.

Everyone who has seen Ogunsuyi up at Hetton for the under-21s leaves the ground impressed, and there’s a growing belief that he could be the next cab off the rank from the Academy of Light in terms of first-team involvement, Indeed, the player has been on the bench several times in league games under Le Bris this season as a reward for his efforts.

It would be fantastic to see the youngster get some minutes against Stoke City in the FA Cup and make his senior debut at home. The Black Cats handed a certain Chris Rigg a debut away against Shrewsbury Town two years ago this week and he has done all right since, hasn’t he?

Don’t take any risks with Chris Rigg, please!

Talking of the rather important Rigg, I wouldn’t mind him sitting this one out. The midfielder picked up an ankle injury away to Blackburn Rovers and has missed Sunderland’s last fixtures against Stoke City, Sheffield United and Portsmouth.

After the injury, Le Bris has since hinted that the youngster could return to the fold against Stoke City. I just don’t think it is worth risking such a key player with Sunderland so close to the top of the Championship table ahead of a huge second half to the season. For Rigg’s part, though, you just know that he will be clamouring to play, that’s the type of personality he is!

Perhaps a first look at Salis Abdul Samed?

Le Bris had hinted during recent press conferences that the mythical midfielder Salis Abdul Samed is closer than he ever has been before to making his first appearance in the red and white of Sunderland.

It has been a frustrating transfer. Samed came highly rated on a season-long loan last summer but has been injured ever since, failing to make a single appearance. If he is ready in time for Stoke, it would be nice to see the player at least make the bench as he builds back towards full fitness.

Starts for Milan Aleksic, Zak Johnson and Harrison Jones

My last three very feeble requests to the great man Le Bris revolve around squad rotation. Yes, Sunderland will want to progress in the FA Cup and respect the competition but the game does also afford the chance to rest some, if not all, of the Black Cats’ key players.

It would be nice to see summer signing Milan Aleksic get another 90 minutes under his belt and allow us a look at Academy of Light products Zak Johnson and Harrison Jones again.

What would you like to see Le Bris do against Stoke City? Let me know in the comments section and on social media...