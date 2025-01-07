Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are back in action when they face Stoke City in the FA Cup third round this weekend

After a hectic festive period, Sunderland finally have a brief pause in their fixture list as attention turns to the FA Cup and the visit of Stoke City to the Stadium of Light this weekend.

With a number of players asked to play almost every minute over the festive period, and with the club's injury list still lengthy, Régis Le Bris seems certain to rotate his starting XI fairly extensively. Here's the players we think could be in with a huge opportunity to impress, and how that could shape the rest of the January transfer window...

SIMON MOORE

Moore performed well during Anthony Patterson's absence due to injury earlier this season, and will likely be given a chance to top up his match sharpness against Stoke City. Has been a good addition on and off the pitch and deserves the chance to get some more minutes.

ZAK JOHNSON

Johnson has to be patient so far this season, with Sunderland reluctant to let him depart on loan at the end of the summer window in order to ensure they had adequate defensive cover. Will be involved in some capacity this weekend and may even get some minutes, possibly slightly out of position at right back as was the case at Preston in the Carabao Cup earlier this season. Needs to be playing senior football regularly so could well go out on loan in the weeks that follow.

LEO HJELDE

Le Bris rates Hjelde highly, shown in how often he has turned to him when Sunderland have been holding onto leads in the closing stages of games. He also handed him the armband at Preston in the Carabao Cup, a reflection of how big a figure he is within the dressing room. Le Bris is reluctant to lose him and yet competition for places in defence is ferocious and only growing. It might be that the youngster needs to leave, probably on loan, towards the end of the window but he will play this game and will see it as a huge opportunity to show his quality in his preferred position.

JOE ANDERSON

Having been limited to U21s football in recent months, Anderson will hope for some minutes this weekend - possibly at left back if Le Bris opts to rest Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin. A player who probably needs a move to kickstart his career as has played a lot of U21s football.

MILAN ALEKSIC

Aleksic had a decent festive period, doing well on his full debut against Stoke City even if it was a frustrating afternoon for the team more generally. He then again showed flashes of quality in a ten-minute cameo from the left flank against Portsmouth, with more evidence that he has genuine pace and power on the ball as well as a good touch. Sunderland have been cautious not to put too much pressure on Aleksic as he adjusts to a new language and league, and this seems like a good chance to give him an opportunity in his favoured attacking midfield role. Regardless of Saturday's game, Aleksic is highly unlikely to leave on loan this month. While Sunderland are looking to strengthen their midfield options further, they think Aleksic's development will be best served by staying on Wearside where he can further settle and build his understanding of the club's playing philosophy.

HARRISON JONES

The young midfielder recently signed a new contract having impressed for an extended period in the club's U21 side. A good player with an eye for goal, he seems certain to get some minutes in this game before heading out on loan to try and gain some valuable senior experience. A temporary move to the National League looks the most likely avenue. Salis Abdul Samed's imminent return to action should mean he is not required as cover after this weekend, even though the club will be cautious in introducing the RC Lens loanee.

NAZARIY RUSYN

Rusyn looks likely to leave the club this month, probably on loan with a return to Ukraine heavily mooted over recent weeks and months. But has made two substitute appearances over the festive period, suggesting he still has the trust of his head coach even if they have been very brief appearances. Could yet get a start here before a final decision is made on his short-term future.

AARON CONNOLLY

Le Bris has praised Connolly's application and performances in training but minutes have been few and far between over the festive period. Le Bris has even hinted that a January departure could yet be in the offing, though that would clearly be dependent on Sunderland reinforcing their striking ranks in the coming weeks. In the meantime this looks like the perfect opportunity to give Connolly a rare start and a chance to show his quality ahead of some crucial Championship fixtures.

TREY OGUNSUYI

Ogunsuyi has been in excellent form for the U21s this season, all the more impressive given that he is still eligible to play U18s football. A Belgian youth international, he has attracted interest from a number of top-tier clubs with Liverpool continuing to monitor his progress. Under contract until the summer of 2026, Sunderland are hopeful that he will stay and there could be a debut for him this weekend having been involved on the bench on numerous occasions this season. Most likely to be as an impact substitute. One of a few who Sunderland are weighing up whether to then send out on loan, probably to the National League.