Sunderland writer James Copley chats to Stoke City guru Pete Smith ahead of Saturday’s game in the FA Cup

Sunderland are set to face Stoke City for the third time this season with the scores currently at one win a piece.

However, the next instalment between the two sides comes in the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light this Saturday. Ahead of the game, The Echo caught up with Stoke Live writer Pete Smith to discuss the game, with several topics covered, including the game, Mark Robins and Lynden Gooch.

Sunderland Echo readers can also listen to an audio version of our chat with Smith on all podcast platforms and YouTube. Just search “The Roar Podcast”.Here, though, we take a look at how Stoke City are shaping up ahead of the game:

How will Stoke City approach the game against Sunderland in the FA Cup?

PS: “This is a really tough game for Stoke, we know it. But yeah, you're right, I think there's more riding on it because there's a new manager and he'd love to bring a bit of positive momentum with him. It's a chance, I'm sure, for players as well to prove themselves to him.

“Everybody's a clean slate for everybody, isn't it? And if they can go and put on a performance at Sunderland, then they can make themselves a steady pick for Mark Robins.”

What does the future hold for Lynden Gooch with six months left on his present deal?

PS: “Well, you know what he's like as a character. He had a bit of a challenging game, I would say, against Sunderland. He had some difficult moments, but then Stoke went to Burnley and he had a blinder. Yeah, he played really, really well. He got forward. He was putting in crosses with his left foot and he kept another clean sheet.

“They kept another clean sheet last weekend and Plymouth didn't trouble Stoke at all defensively. Stoke have got a bit of injury trouble at left-back. Eric Bocat is out for a few weeks. Ender Stevens hasn't started, I think, since November. He's been back on the bench, but Gooch has got this chance to lay down a marker and as you say, he'll play anywhere he's needed.

“He hasn't really been able to hold down a regular starting spot in one position for Stoke, partly due to injuries since he joined from Sunderland, and who knows what's going to happen in the summer. I'm sure he'll have plenty of offers on the table because of his versatility and his character.”

How will the game between Sunderland and Stoke City pan out in the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light this weekend?

PS: “I think whenever Stoke and Sunderland have played in the FA Cup before, it's gone to a replay but it goes straight to extra time and penalties I think this time, doesn't it? So, hopefully, that lends itself to a good game. I think it'll be open and I think it'll be difficult to predict.

“I think both sides can probably win it and lose it and hopefully, from my point of view, Stoke can find a goal or two to sneak it. But I wouldn't have followed Stoke for 35 years without predicting a Sunderland win.”