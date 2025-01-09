New Enzo Le Fée to Sunderland details emerge as Fabrizio Romano issues 20-word update
Enzo Le Fée is set to undergo a medical at Sunderland later today, according to transfer Fabrizio Romano.
Romano has confirmed reports from Sky Sports Italy on Wednesday night that Le Fée will join on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, with an obligation-to-buy clause included should Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League. The agreed fee in that scenario is reported to be in the region of £20 million, which would be a club record.
Romano has also reported that Le Fée's salary until the summer will be covered in full by the Black Cats, which represents a huge financial commitment. Le Fée was one of Roma's most expensive signings when he joined last summer, agreeing a five-year contract.
He has struggled for regular minutes under interim boss Claudio Ranieri and has decided that a reunion with former Lorient boss Régis Le Bris is the best way to revive his season and his career. The 24-year-old now looks to become Sunderland's first signing of the January transfer window.
Romano posted the following on X on Thursday morning: "Enzo Le Fee travels to England later today for medical tests at Sunderland, as Sunderland will cover full salary until June."
As well as a midfielder, Sunderland are also looking to add a striker and potentially a versatile forward to their ranks before the window closes on February 3rd. The signing of Le Fée represents a significant statement of intent on the part of the club's majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.
The Echo understands that Sunderland are increasingly confident of concluding a deal, and that Le Fée should travel later today providing the final details of the deal are agreed as expected.
