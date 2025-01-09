Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are closing on their first January transfer addition

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*watch Phil’s verdict on Enzo Le Fée in full in the video attached to this article

When news of Sunderland's interest in Enzo Le Fée broke earlier this week, it seemed a link to treat with caution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not because it didn't make sense, as it clearly did. Le Fée was short on game time, AS Roma need him to be playing after investing in him so heavily last summer and Régis Le Bris had played a key role in his rise to becoming that 23 million Euros player in the first place.

But the dynamics of the deal, given the finances involved to bring him to Serie A in the first place, looked as if they would be very difficult for a Championship club and particularly one that has for some time operated on a stringent budget and wage structure. If, as now seems highly likely, Le Fée signs then it will be a strong signal from Sunderland both to the dressing room and the fanbase that they are serious about achieving promotion this season.

Sunderland have taken steps to mitigate against the greatest aspects of financial risk in the deal, with what will almost certainly be a club-record fee only triggered in the event of promotion to the Premier League this summer. Still, even the financial commitment to take him until the end of this season is significant.

There has to be some element of caution about predicting that this a game changing moment in Sunderland's season and indeed the promotion race more generally. Le Fée has not played much of late and so will likely need a little bit of time to find his rhythm, while there are never any guarantees about how a player will adjust and settle when faced with a new league, language and environment. Sunderland's hope is that his link with Le Bris will help him assimilate into the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At his best, there's no doubt that the 24-year-old has the capacity to have a major impact on Sunderland's season. He is versatile, so could realistically play in any of the midfield roles in Le Bris's preferred 4-3-3 shape. During his time in Ligue 1, he consistently posted some of the best statistics in the division when it comes to contributions such as passing, dribbling and creating chances as a result. He also takes an excellent set piece, which could add an extra dimension to Sunderland's game. Especially at home and against low blocks, traditionally a significant challenge for the Black Cats, he could bring a very welcome X factor. Most importantly, he will add another option for Le Bris, who in turn will be able to change a game earlier and more decisively by introducing either Le Fée or one of the players rested to accommodate him. Most eye-catching about his statistics from Ligue 1 is that like Dan Neil, his impressive create numbers are matched by strong contributions in tackling and other defensive phases.

While some fans may be concerned that this means a key midfielder would leave this month, I'm not convinced that's the case at all. Sunderland have always been on the lookout for a midfielder in this window, knowing that there is no guarantees about how quickly Salis Abdul Samed will reach full match fitness after so long out. Le Fée's availability and willingness to make the switch due to the Le Bris connection appears to have created an opportunity that was just to good to ignore. Of course Sunderland will have succession planning in their mind, but they will be mitigating first and foremost against summer departures.

While you can never say never, Sunderland's young midfielders are settled at the club and happy. Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg both signed new deals last summer, setting a goal to win promotion that is still very much a possibility. While we should be realistic about the long term, it would take a staggering offer to tempt anyone to walk away from the prospect of doing something special this year. If anything, this signing may well be a statement of intent that the club shares their immediate ambition.