Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham has been repeatedly linked with an exit from the Stadium of Light in recent days.

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham “looks set to stay” on Wearside this month, despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, according to reports.

The teenager has been in impressive form for the Black Cats this season, and has registered four goals and three assists across 23 Championship outings thus far. Sunderland are also still to win a match under Regis Le Bris without Bellingham in their starting XI.

Understandably, given all of his good work, the Stadium of Light starlet has begun to garner attention from a number of high-profile suitors, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, and Crystal Palace also credited with interest alongside United and Arsenal.

But according to The Sun, Bellingham’s suitors could be left frustrated in their efforts to sign him - for the time being, at least. As per a fresh update from the national outlet, the expectation is that the player will remain in the north east this January, but could then leave Sunderland “to join a top European club to play more games at a higher level” in the summer. The report goes on to suggest that Bellingham could cost somewhere in the region of £20 million.

From their perspective, Sunderland find themselves in a relatively secure position with regards to Bellingham’s future. The midfielder only put pen to paper on a contract extension over the summer, with his new deal set to keep him on Wearside until 2028. As such, the Black Cats are under no great pressure to sell, and would ideally like to keep one of their biggest assets around as they look to continue their push for promotion this season.

Speaking after the announcement of his new contract back in August, Bellingham said: “I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season. “This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it. Everyone has made me feel right at home and I couldn’t imagine playing for a club where it didn’t mean as much as it does to our fans.”