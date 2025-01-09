Régis Le Bris drops Enzo Le Fée hint in Sunderland January transfer window update
Régis Le Bris wouldn't be drawn on Sunderland's pursuit of Enzo Le Fée this afternoon but admitted that the club are specifically targeting players who can quickly assimilate into the team for the final months of the Championship campaign.
In a nod to Le Fée's imminent move, the Sunderland head coach admitted that the 24-year-old firmly fitted the bill having worked with him at Lorient.
"It's not done, so there is nothing I can say about it right now," Le Bris.
"About this window, I can say that we have spoken a lot about opportunities that we can have and the targets that we have. We want a player who knows the system, who knows the game model. This is the same that we used to play at Lorient. We want players who are connected to our specific identity and this player could suit this but I repeat, it is not done. Enzo can play as a ten, an eight, even as a six. We'll see, it is a market with many opportunities."
Sunderland are in the final stages of concluding an initial loan deal with AS Roma, which would become an obligation to buy in the event the club won promotion to the Premier League. The deal is not concluded but the midfielder is travelling to Wearside this afternoon to complete the final formalities.
