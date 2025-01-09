Régis Le Bris drops Enzo Le Fée hint in Sunderland January transfer window update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris wouldn't be drawn on Sunderland's pursuit of Enzo Le Fée this afternoon but admitted that the club are specifically targeting players who can quickly assimilate into the team for the final months of the Championship campaign.

In a nod to Le Fée's imminent move, the Sunderland head coach admitted that the 24-year-old firmly fitted the bill having worked with him at Lorient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not done, so there is nothing I can say about it right now," Le Bris.

"About this window, I can say that we have spoken a lot about opportunities that we can have and the targets that we have. We want a player who knows the system, who knows the game model. This is the same that we used to play at Lorient. We want players who are connected to our specific identity and this player could suit this but I repeat, it is not done. Enzo can play as a ten, an eight, even as a six. We'll see, it is a market with many opportunities."

Sunderland are in the final stages of concluding an initial loan deal with AS Roma, which would become an obligation to buy in the event the club won promotion to the Premier League. The deal is not concluded but the midfielder is travelling to Wearside this afternoon to complete the final formalities.