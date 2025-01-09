Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland welcome Stoke City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon in the third round of the FA Cup

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has ruled out making wholesale changes to his Sunderland side in the FA Cup third round this weekend, but confirmed that Salis Abdul Samed could make his long-awaited debut at some stage in the game.

Samed has not been able to feature since signing on loan from RC Lens on deadline day due to injury but has been back in full training for around a fortnight now. He seems almost certain to begin on the bench, which Le Bris making clear that there will be no major overhaul for Stoke City's visit to the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Le Bris rotated heavily for a Carabao Cup tie early in the season, he has categorically ruled out doing the same here. Chris Rigg is also in contention to return after recovering from the ankle issue that has ruled him out in recent weeks.

"I think Riggy and Salis will be available for this fixture," Le Bris said.

"The first idea with the team this weekend is to reinforce the dynamic rather than thinking about recovering. We have had a full week before this game and we will have more or less a full week before the next one. So it's not a question of recovery right now. We could have a couple of changes but we will keep the main dynamic around the game because we want to win, it's a knockout game. It's a different mindset but we want to keep our dynamic rather than change everything.

"I have said it before, it is so difficult to build a strong dynamic so you have to keep it and feed it rather than change everything. So it's still useful for one, two or three players who are important for the team and if they can get some game time, it is better for us. But the most important thing is to win the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris confirmed that Dan Ballard is not yet ready to return from injury, but should be available for selection at Burnley next Friday. Ahmed Abdullahi could also be in contention to make the matchday squad for that game.