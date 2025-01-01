St Mirren complete deal for Gateshead top goalscorer Owen Oseni

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a high-profile departure from Gateshead on Wednesday.

Gateshead have confirmed top goalscorer Owen Oseni has joined St Mirren after the Scottish Premiership club triggered a release clause in the striker’s contract earlier this week.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive first half of the season with the Heed after moving to the International Stadium following his release by Derby County during the summer. After an impressive pre-season campaign, Oseni took his form into the National League season and marked his competitive debut with a goal in a 5-1 home win against Ebbsfleet United.

Gateshead striker Owen Oseni has joined St Mirren (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

The striker has hit a serious run of form in recent weeks and bagged five goals in his last four league appearances as a number of clubs from across the EFL and in Scotland took notice of his undoubted potential. However, he strike in the 4-3 home win against Hartlepool United on Boxing Day will now go down as his last in a Gateshead shirt after St Mirren won the race to sign the former Rushall Olympic frontman. Reports north of the border have suggested the Buddies triggered a release clause believed to be around £120,000 and they are hopeful Oseni will be available to make his debut in Thursday’s visit to Kilmarnock.

Buddies manager Stephen Robinson admitted he had a long-term interest in the Heed striker and stressed Oseni will be given time and patience to develop as he prepares to take on the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen in Scottish football’s top tier.

He told the club website: "Owen is someone that we have watched for a while now. His profile fits the way we play. He’s a goalscorer, he can run in behind and he’s a project that we feel is similar to Toyosi Olusanya when he came to the club. We will improve him the more he trains with us, and he will become a big asset to the club. It was important we got in early. There were numerous clubs after him. I must mention his agent who was fantastic in terms of the money not being the motivator, but the coaching and the chance to progress his career.

"He's a project player who we've paid a small transfer fee for because we see his potential. We believe will get better with time and coaching and someone we are delighted to have on board. A lot of time players aren’t coming for money because there are teams that will pay more money than us, but we get the right attitude which Owen has. He wants to learn and he wants to get better.”

Several other Gateshead players are believed to be attracting interest from clubs at higher levels as the January transfer window opens for business - but there will also be a desire to add to Carl Magnay’s squad over the coming weeks. Former West Bromwich Albion striker Jovan Malcolm is likely to get an opportunity to impress following Oseni’s departure and he will hope to improve on a record of four goals in 21 appearances so far this season.

There was one other departure from Gateshead on Wednesday as young wing-back Ollie Thompson joined Northern Premier League club Whitby Town on a one-month loan deal.