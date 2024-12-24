Gateshead set for 'defining period' in their bid for historic promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gateshead face two difficult tests over the Christmas period as their promotion credentials are put to the test.

Carl Magnay believes Gateshead will know a lot more about their bid for promotion into League Two after they have faced two tough tests over the next week.

The Heed will entertain Magnay’s former club Hartlepool United at the International Stadium on Boxing Day before turning their focus towards a tough-looking trip to current National League leaders York City on New Years Day. Following their recent wins against Ebbsfleet United and Woking, Magnay’s men sit in fourth place in the table and are four points adrift of the current frontrunners.

Gateshead have named Carl Magnay as their new manager (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

Ahead of the first of those festive tests, the Heed boss has told his players they are facing a ‘defining period’ in their promotion push and is looking forward to assessing where his side will lie as the second half of an already eventful season kicks into gear.

He told The Echo: “They’re a great group and there’s no worries about professionalism from them over a big week. This is a defining period with two big games against Hartlepool and York and we will see what we are made of. I think we will know more about where we sit in terms of what we hope to achieve after what I think is a massive two weeks. We will be able to gage a hell of a lot from what we can achieve over that time.”

The New Years Day trip to York will coincide with the opening of the January transfer window and Magnay has revealed he has ‘the usual fear’ about losing some of his key players to EFL clubs. Several Heed players have already been mentioned as potential targets for clubs in League One and Two - but Magnay has urged the club to try and retain the services of as many of their players as possible.

“January is coming so with that comes the usual fear around that as a Gateshead manager because players will inevitably be linked with moves away and that’s because they’ve done so well this season. We’ve got to try and hold on to our assets as much as possible - but regardless of personal circumstances and players being linked with moves elsewhere, I know I’ll get professionalism from them.”

Robbie Tinkler could be handed a recall after he was named as a substitute in the weekend win at Ebbsfleet and new signing Luke Humbles could make his home debut after joining on loan from League Two club Salford City.