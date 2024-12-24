NORTHERN LEAGUE: Seaham Red Star ready for big occasion against Easington Colliery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a busy Boxing Day fixture list across both divisions in the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star have been told the relish a derby double header with Easington Colliery over the festive period.

A 4-2 defeat at promotion contenders Newcastle Blue Star on Friday night left Mark Collingwood’s side sat second from bottom in the Division One table and without a win in their last three league games ahead of the festive fixtures. A golden opportunity to get back to winning ways will come on Boxing Day lunchtime when Red Star entertain the Colliers before the two sides meet once again at Welfare Park on Friday week.

Action from Seaham Red Star's defeat at Newcastle Blue Star (photo Ben Cuthbertson) | Ben Cuthbertson

There are high hopes Red Star’s meeting with Olly Hotchkiss’ side can attract a strong attendance - and assistant manager Michael Johnson is looking forward to taking on familiar opposition on both sides of the new year.

He told The Echo: “It’s a derby game for both sides and to have them back-to-back is something we have to relish and something we are looking forward to. We know a lot about them, they know a lot about us and it’s going to be a great occasion on Boxing Day. I think it will peak interest, I know Sunderland are away, so hopefully it will be a good occasion and will attract some supporters through the gates as well.”

Easington sit 12 points clear of the bottom two in the table ahead of the Boxing Day meeting with Red Star - and manager Hotchkiss has insisted the festive period can kickstart an improved run of form.

“We have to look up the league because we are starting to get players back and the focus is the league because of the Durham Challenge Cup defeat against Hebburn. Performances have been good in the league but results have not always matched that. I think we have to focus on improving our league form to climb the table.”

Northern League Division One fixtures: Birtley Town v Whickham, Newcastle Benfield v Newcastle Blue Star, North Shields v Blyth Town, Whitley Bay v West Allotment Celtic (all 11am), Carlisle City v Penrith, Guisborough Town v Boro Rangers, Marske United v Redcar Athletic (all midday), Seaham Red Star v Easington Colliery (12.30pm), Crook Town v Tow Law Town (1pm), Kendal Town v Northallerton Town, Shildon v West Auckland Town (both 3pm)

Horden set for crucial period in promotion bid

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge believes the next two weeks could ‘have a huge say’ on the destination of the Northern League Division Two title.

The Marras ensured they were the second tier’s Christmas number one at the weekend when they battled their way to a goalless draw at FC Hartlepool. That sent Jonny Payne’s side into their Boxing Day home clash with third placed Jarrow sat just a point clear of Yarm and Eagleslcliffe, who will host Teesside rivals Billingham Town on Thursday lunchtime.

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Hot on the heels of Horden’s home clash with Jarrow will be a home game against Bedlington Terriers on Saturday before a quickfire return meeting with their Boxing Day opponents comes on the first weekend of the new year.

Colledge revealed his pride at Horden’s current league position - but warned of the challenges that lie in wait as the title race enters what could be a definitive period.

He told The Echo: “Boxing Day is a big game for both teams and we should have four or five players back in contention after they missed Friday’s game. We are obviously really happy with the league position for this stage of the season but the next three or four games will have a huge say on who can win the league.”

Northern League Division Two fixtures: Prudhoe YC v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion (10.30am), Chester-le-Street Town v Chester-le-Street United, Redcar Town v Grangetown Boys Club, Sunderland West End v Sunderland RCA, Thornaby v Darlington Town (all 11am), Alnwick Town v Bedlington Terriers, Horden CW v Jarrow, Yarm and Eaglescliffe v Billingham Town (all midday), Boldon CA v Washington, Esh Winning v Newcastle University (both 3pm)