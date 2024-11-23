NORTHERN LEAGUE: Hardworking Horden hailed as new leaders claim West End win

Just two Ebac Northern League fixtures survived the inclement weather conditions this weekend.

Assistant manager Andy Colledge praised Horden CW for coming through a ‘tough game’ at Sunderland West End to move to the top of the Northern League Division Two table.

The Ford Hub clash proved to be the only Northern League fixture to take place on Saturday afternoon as Storm Bert played havoc with pitches across the region. It was Horden that struck first when striker Jack Pounder opened the scoring ten minutes before half-time - but West End had hit back by the time the interval was reached with an equaliser from Craig Linsel.

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

However, Horden took the points thanks to a second-half winner from Philly Angus as they claimed a win that moved them to the top of the table and left their assistant manager to praise their performance.

He told The Echo: “As expected, it was a tough game and West End had a really good go at us. In fairness, they deserve a point but credit to our lads because we managed the game really well. We did have to change things around at half-time and after the way we were playing as it was more about the three points, rather than how we played. It’s a good three points and it puts us to the top of the league and that’s a big plus going into a tough Christmas period.”

An injury-time penalty from Jos Storr helped Redcar Town earn a 2-1 home win against Bedlington Terriers on Friday night in the only other Northern League fixture to take place this weekend.