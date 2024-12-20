Easington Colliery boss relishing the challenge as further progress eyed

There is a busy weekend lying ahead in both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Olly Hotchkiss knows exactly what he wants from his Easngton Colliery players as they prepare to kick off their hectic Christmas fixture schedule this weekend.

The Colliers claimed a big win at West Allotment Celtic last weekend to move 12 points clear of the bottom two and they will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run to just one defeat in six league games when they host Whitley Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Hotchkiss admitted his side have some improvements to make as their first season back in the Northern League’s top tier continues - but he stressed he is excited by the challenges that lie ahead.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss (photo Konner Wells) | Konner Wells

He told The Echo: “We are starting to get a few bodies back and the focus is on the league now because there is little to go for on the cup front. We have the League Cup but that’s still in its early stages at the moment so we will focus on our league form because that really needs to be improved.

“Our performances have been good but we have to be better in both areas because we have been good in between the areas but there’s improvements elsewhere. I’m excited, the group is a good group and I think we can pick up points over Christmas to hopefully climb the table.”

Seaham Red Star face a tough test as they aim to escape the bottom two when they visit in-form Newcastle Blue Star on Friday night.

Elsewhere on Saturday, second meets third at Gateway Park as Blyth Town host Shildon and Boro Rangers entertain Teesside neighbours Marske United. Leaders Redcar Athletic will aim to avenge their FA Vase exit against North Shields when the two side face off at Green Lane for the second time in a week.

Guisborough Town could have recent signings Dylan Gnaglo and Alex Hutchinson in their squad for their trip to Penrith and Jacob Simpson will miss Carlisle City’s home game with Whickham. Newcastle Benfield travel to North Yorkshire to take on Northallerton Town, Crook Town entertain Birtley Town and Kendal Town are the visitors to struggling Tow Law Town.

United announce name change to be implemented

Chester-le-Street United have made a major announcement over their future ahead of Saturday’s home game at Division Two promotion contenders Esh Winning.

In a statement released on Wednesday, it was confirmed the club will be renamed Park View AFC from the end of the 2024/25 season and director of football John Gamble believes the change can help continue the ‘great strides’ that have been made in recent seasons.

He said: “I feel it's the right decision as over the years Chester-Le-Street United, through our success on a Saturday has received all the accolades and it is all Park View Academy players and staff who represented Chester-Le-Street United. We have been very proud of representing Chester-Le-Street United Football Club but now we can be known as who we are, Park View AFC. We have made great strides in senior football with a bespoke games programme. Hopefully, this will carry on”.

There are a three Division Two fixtures on Friday as leaders Horden CW visit FC Hartlepool, struggling Washington travel to Grangetown Boys Club and Billingham Town host Teesside neighbours Redcar Town. Sunderland West End are in action early on Saturday after their game at Darlington Town was given a 1.30pm kick-off.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Jarrow could hand recalls to Ryan Hardie and Josh Willis as they host fellow promotion contenders Yarm and Eaglescliffe and Sunderland RCA go looking for a third consecutive league win when they face Chester-le-Street Town. Billingham Synthonia host Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, Newcastle University entertain Prudhoe YC and Alnwick Town travel to Thornaby.