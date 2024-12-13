Easington Colliery and Horden CW warned ahead of tough away tests

There is a busy weekend across both divisions in the Ebac Northern League.

Olly Hotchkiss has challenged Easington Colliery to strive for new heights as they prepare to visit West Allotment Celtic on Saturday lunchtime (midday kick-off).

The Colliers endured a challenging start to their first season back in the Northern League’s top flight since 2001 and will travel to North Tyneside sat just two places above the bottom three after failing to secure a win in their last three games. However, there have been some notable highs for Hotchkiss and his players after they secured a 2-1 win at current leaders Redcar Athletic last month and saw off Shildon on home soil earlier in the season.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss (photo Konner Wells) | Konner Wells

The Colliers manager revealed he is relishing the challenge of guiding his side throughout an exciting season - but warned he wants more from them over the coming weeks and months.

He told The Echo: “Since the injury list settled down and we got a consistent eleven out, we have picked up, we’ve got some wins on the board but I would like more points than we have. In terms of the pickup, it’s been a lot better, it’s been a lot more positive and we are competing, even in games when we have lost. It’s great to be back in the division but it’s a tricky league and there are challenges. We want to reach for the ceiling, staying in the division is a success but we expect a lot of ourselves and we put pressure on ourselves to strive for more. We want to take the club forward, keep building, reach new heights and a mid-table finish would be unbelievable for us.”

There are two Friday night fixtures in Division One as Guisborough Town are the visitors to Birtley Town and Cumbrian rivals Kendal Town and Penrith meet at the Westmoreland Flooring Stadium. Elsewhere on Saturday, Blyth Town could hand a start to recent signing Cameron Gascoigne when they visit Whitley Bay and two sides with promotion ambitions meet at Dean Street as Shildon entertain Newcastle Blue Star. Bottom of the table Tow Law Town head to Marske United, in-form Newcastle Benfield host Boro Rangers and Whickham travel to West Auckland Town looking to build on their Durham Challenge Cup win against Birtley in midweek.

Horden warned ahead of crucial period in promotion push

Assistant manager Andy Colledge has warned Division Two leaders Horden CW they will face a tough test when they travel to Thornaby on Saturday afternoon.

The Marras are currently sat at the top of the table after embarking on an unbeaten run of seven league games and are being hunted down by the likes of Jarrow, Yarm & Eaglescliffe and Esh Winning in what feels like an increasingly exciting promotion race. Thornaby’s own ambitions appear to be focused on forcing their way into the play-off places and they will end the weekend in the top five if they can claim a win over Horden and Prudhoe YC fail to collect maximum points in their home game with Jarrow.

With an exciting weekend lying in wait with two fixtures seeing sides in the top six facing off, Horden number two Colledge believes the trip to Teesdale Park will kickstart a run of games that could dictate his side’s promotion hopes.

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

He told The Echo: “This is the first of five very tough league games over the next three weeks and we know they could really shape our title chances. Thornaby are very good, organised side with some good players in their squad and we have to match this and set ourselves up right to win the game.”

Colledge confirmed Kieron Campbell will miss the game with a groin strain and David Dower and Joe Osbourne are both set to undergo fitness tests before a decision is made over their involvement.

There is one Friday night fixture in Division Two as Washington host Ryton and Crawcrook Albion at Northern Area. Elsewhere on Saturday, in-form Jarrow are awaiting news on the fitness of two players ahead of their visit to manager Kennie Malia’s former club Prudhoe YC and Chester-le-Street United will be without the suspended Stephen Siyanbola for their long trip to Alnwick Town.

Sunderland RCA will hope to build on their impressive win at Redcar Town when they visit Grangetown Boys Club, Boldon CA return to action with a home game against Billingham Town and Chester-le-Street Town take on Darlington Town at Moor Park. Promotion contenders Yarm and Eaglescliffe are facing a home game against Bedlington Terriers, Esh Winning will aim to boost their promotion bid with a win against FC Hartlepool and Newcastle University head to the Map Group UK Stadium to face Billingham Synthonia.