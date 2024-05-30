Ebac Northern League reveal new season details as appeal outcome awaited

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern League clubs now know when the 2024/25 season will get underway.

The Ebac Northern League have confirmed the start date for the 2024/25 season as clubs begin planning for the new campaign.

There will be a fresh feel about both divisions when the new season gets underway later this summer after it was confirmed Marske United will compete alongside Seaham Red Star in Division One after the Teesside outfit resigned from the Northern Premier League midway through last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland RCA (in blue) take on Seaham Red Star in an Ebac Northern League Division One clash in February 2023 (photo Simon Mears)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easington Colliery will also compete in the top tier following their Division Two play-off final win against Newcastle Blue Star, who were also promoted alongside champions Blyth Town despite their defeat against Olly Hotchkiss’ men. Kendal Town have been laterally moved into the Northern League from the North West Counties League - but the Cumbrian club are appealing the decision. Sunderland RCA’s relegation into Division Two was also confirmed and they are joined by newcomers Grangetown Boys Club and Wearside League champions Darlington Town, as well as Alnwick Town, who return to the Northern League after a seven-year stay in the Northern Alliance.

The Northern League have now revealed their league fixtures will get underway on the weekend of Saturday, July 27. The annual curtain raiser to the campaign - the JR Cleator Cup - will take place seven days earlier as Division Two champions Blyth Town face Division One winners Bishop Auckland.

Meanwhile, the Northern League have also revealed they will not release their fixtures for the new season until they know the outcome of Kendal Town’s appeal to the Football Association. In a statement released via their social media outlets, the Cumbrian outfit said: "Kendal Town is deeply disappointed by the FA's decision to move the club laterally to the Ebac Northern Football League - and without prior notice. We will be submitting an appeal to the FA and the club's committee will be meeting this evening to discuss further.”

Division One: Birtley Town, Blyth Town, Boro Rangers, Carlisle City, Crook Town, Easington Colliery, Guisborough Town, Kendal Town*, Marske United, Newcastle Benfield, Newcastle Blue Star, North Shields, Northallerton Town, Penrith, Redcar Athletic, Seaham Red Star, Shildon, Tow Law Town, West Allotment Celtic, West Auckland Town, Whickham, and Whitley Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Two: Alnwick Town, Bedlington Terriers, Billingham Synthonia, Billingham Town, Boldon CA, Chester-le-Street Town, Chester-le-Street United, Darlington Town, Esh Winning, FC Hartlepool, Grangetown Boys Club, Horden CW, Jarrow, Newcastle University, Prudhoe YC Seniors, Redcar Town, Ryton & Crawcrook Albion, Sunderland RCA, Sunderland West End, Thornaby, Washington and Yarm & Eaglescliffe.