The 15 players 'set' to leave Sunderland this summer with transfer and contract decisions already made

By James Copley
Published 29th May 2024, 18:00 BST

Sunderland have already made some important transfer and contract decisions this summer

Sunderland are still searching for their next head coach but have already made several important decisions regarding the club’s playing staff.

The Black Cats sacked Tony Mowbray midway through the Championship season before appointing Michael Beale. The former Rangers man, though, did not last long and was sacked after a run of poor results. Mike Dodds was then installed on an interim basis until the end of the campaign,

As well as a huge managerial decision to make this summer, Sunderland also decided on some important contracts and transfers to make with 15 players currently set to leave the club in June.

Here, we take a look at the 15 players currently set to leave Sunderland next month:

1. Jack Diamond

Diamond joined League One side Carlisle United on loan in January, where he made 16 appearances. The winger is set to leave Sunderland following the end of his contract this summer.

Ben Creamer was released by Sunderland at the end of last season and is now a free agent. He will be able to sign for a new club in June.

2. Ben Creamer

Ben Creamer was released by Sunderland at the end of last season and is now a free agent. He will be able to sign for a new club in June.

The Sunderland youngster was released by the cub at the end of last season. He is now free to find a new club.

3. Daniel Obolo

The Sunderland youngster was released by the cub at the end of last season. He is now free to find a new club.

Evans made three Championship appearances at the end of the 2023-24 season after returning from an ACL injury. Sunderland had a one-year option to extend the midfielder's contract, yet opted not to renew the deal.

4. Corry Evans

Evans made three Championship appearances at the end of the 2023-24 season after returning from an ACL injury. Sunderland had a one-year option to extend the midfielder's contract, yet opted not to renew the deal.

