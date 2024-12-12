The Sunderland head coach has been handed another selection headache this week

Régis Le Bris has again hinted that he is reluctant to move Wilson Isidor away from the central striker role despite Tommy Watson’s injury setback.

Le Bris confirmed ahead of the trip to Swansea City that Watson is facing two months on the sidelines with a knee and ankle impact injury he picked up in the first half of Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City. It poses a major headache for the Sunderland head coach as he has no natural alternative in the position, with Jewison Bennette involved exclusively with the U21s so far this season.

Isidor was signed as a potential option on the left wing as Jack Clarke’s move to Ipswich Town neared, but has been hugely successful as the team’s centre forward. After Romaine Mundle picked up a hamstring injury Le Bris said the Frenchman’s importance as a striker was too great to consider moving him out wide, and despite a dip in the 24-year-old’s goalscoring output, he suggested at his pre-match press conference on Thursday that this remains the case.

“Yes, I think so,” Le Bris said.

“Even if at the moment he is less clinical, he is very important to the team. Many runs in behind, always connected with the team, he has improved on the defensive side as well. Even when he doesn't score, he is important to the team [through the middle]. He has the confidence of the team and my confidence as well. He has scored goals with more difficult chances earlier in the season [so it is a matter of time].”

Le Bris looks as a result likely to choose between Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche, neither of which are natural wingers but who both impressed after Watson’s injury on Tuesday night. Mayenda has played mostly on the wing since returning from injury and Aouchiche produced the assist for Patrick Roberts’s equaliser on Tuesday night.

Mayenda appears to be in line for a start on Saturday, with Le Bris confident he has the qualities to make a success of the position even if it is clearly not one that he has played much in before.

"With Eliezer, he has to understand that he has an extra power,” Le Bris said.

“He's very strong, very quick and when he plays as a nine the main action he has to manage is a little bit different. When you are left-footed player on the right wing you have different options. When you are on the left, it is different again. He just needs to spend time in that position to find out what he is able to do and to build that conviction. It's about experiences and more experiences. He has many good qualities to play in this position, but it is a different style of play. It will be more about pushing outside and crossing [off the left]. It's just a question of time.”

Luke O’Nien should return to the squad on Saturday after illness but the matchday group is expected to be otherwise unchanged from Tuesday night.