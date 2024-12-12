Sunderland are one of several clubs monitoring Celtic starlet Daniel Cummings.

Sunderland will have to fend off interest from a number of high profile European sides if they are to complete a deal for promising Celtic striker Daniel Cummings, according to reports.

The teenager has been in magnificent form so far this season, scoring 23 goals in just 21 outings for the Hoops’ B Team since the beginning of the campaign. At the time of writing, however, he faces an uncertain future in Glasgow.

As things stand, Cummings’ contract with Celtic expires in the summer, and if an extension is not agreed upon before the end of the year, he will be free to talk to clubs on January 1st onwards about the prospect of a free transfer. Furthermore, it is understood that the Hoops are yet to offer him a new deal.

It is within this context that Football Insider recently reported Sunderland’s interest in the starlet. According to the online outlet, the Black Cats are one of several English clubs keeping tabs on Cummings’ limbo, alongside the likes of Wolves, Ipswich Town, Fulham, and Burnley.

But a fresh update would suggest that Cummings’ admirers are not confined to the British game. According to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, a number of big name continental sides are also monitoring his situation at Celtic Park. Writing on social media, the journalist said: “Bologna, Club Brugge, and RB Salzburg are all interested in Celtic striker Daniel Cummings and have sent scouts to watch him closely. EPL clubs are also monitoring the 18-year-old”. All three clubs name-checked by Joseph are competing in the Champions League this season.

As yet, there are still no concrete indications as to whether or not Celtic intend to offer Cummings a new deal in the coming weeks, although it is worth noting that manager Brendan Rodgers has hinted that the young forward could have a future in Glasgow. In a recent press conference, he said: "In terms of Daniel’s output, his goals in his games, he’s done very well. But there are a lot of factors I consider when bringing in a young player.

“Ability is the first thing I look at, but your attitude and application are just as important. Young players will always get a chance here and there’s always a number of factors why they can or can’t get a chance, but the first one’s normally ability. If they’re good enough, they’ll get a chance.”