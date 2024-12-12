Patrick Roberts has responded to the criticism levelled at him by some this season...

Patrick Roberts remains “proud” to represent Sunderland despite some criticism in recent weeks.

The former Celtic and Manchester City attacking midfielder saw a penalty saved against Sheffield United two games ago, with Sunderland eventually losing the fixture at Bramall Lane against their Championship promotion rivals.

That spot-kick mishap opened a can of worms amongst Sunderland fans on social media, with some suggesting that Roberts’ output had been poor. Indeed, before the game against Bristol City, the 27-year-old had netted just one non-penalty goal in 18 months.

Le Bris opted to bench Roberts against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship, though that was owing to the player being slightly under the weather during the game against Stoke City, in which he produced an assist for Tommy Watson’s winner.

However, Le Bris was forced to turn to Roberts early against Bristol City after Watson picked up an injury in the first half and had to be substituted. The attacker went on to net the equalising goal for Sunderland with a smart finish late on, taking his contribution tally to six, making him the club’s most productive attacking player alongside Romaine Mundle this season.

“Ever since I've come here, I've been trying to do my best for Sunderland and every time I'm proud to wear that shirt,” Roberts said when asked about criticism from Sunderland fans recently. “It’s nearly three years now, I know I could probably do a lot more. I know myself. I'm very hard on myself, but at the same time, I'm trying to try my best.

“The first thing for me is Sunderland winning games, and I'll take that any day over a goal and assist, but I know you need those things to win games, so I understand that point as well and I'm hoping I can add more to my game. I should be. I do believe a lot of myself, and I want to reach levels I've never reached before.

“The manager helps in that, he's very confident and has a lot of belief in me and a lot of players, which is nice, but, yes, I can understand if maybe there’s criticism, it's fine, it’s part of football and it doesn't put me down too much. I still have a lot of belief in myself and just want to do well for the fans of the club and the people who brought me here and win Sunderland games and see when it takes us. That's the most important thing.”

One of the criticisms levelled at Sunderland this season has been a lack of cutting-edge while on top in games. The Black Cats have netted 29 times in the Championship during 2024-25 which is about average for the division. League leaders Leeds United have scored 36 and have four more points than Le Bris’ side after 20 games played.

“I think if you want to be a top team, you need to (score more)... you see all the top teams, they just score one, two, three, four,” Roberts added. “I think that's a big area we need to learn, especially me personally. It's one thing I'm trying to add to my game personally and so are the others. Everyone's a young team, but we've been doing well in terms of setting up defensively and building up. I think it's just that final bit of being composed in that final area. That will come with more games and more learning.

“These things, we've just got to work on the training pitch and just add that 5-10 per cent, like I said. Hopefully, these things come and I'm sure if we work hard enough, they will. Of course, I try my best to score. It's not like I go out there to miss. I do my best to put it in the back of the net. Sometimes it doesn't happen. Tonight was a nice moment. For me, it's about whoever scores, it's about winning games.

“Since I've come here, I've just wanted to help Sunderland get back to where they belong. If it meant me not scoring and we win every single game, I'd take that in a heartbeat. Personally, obviously, you want to score goals and create chances. That's what I should be doing more. I'm trying my best to work on that and do more of that.

“Like I said, winning games for Sunderland, for me, is the most important. Putting on that shirt and going out there and taking three points. Going home and making the fans happy. That's all I can dream about. We work on it and I'll work on it. We do put in our hours. Hopefully, that will click. We need to win games. That's, like I said, both ends of the pitch. That's everyone involved as a team. The manager, obviously, instils that into us. We keep plugging away. We keep going. There's loads more games of football.”

