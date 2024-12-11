Their dreams came true but where are they now? Sunderland youngsters who spent a day in uniform
Meet two young lads who always wanted to follow their dreams of a day in uniform.
Patrick joined the Tunstall fire team
Patrick Docherty, 12 of St Aidan's School was a guest of Tunstall Fire Station in 1985.
It was a special day for Patrick after he wrote asking if he could be shown around the station.
He got his wish come true and was pictured in a line-up of firefighters, with his own uniform.
Liam loved the police from when he was tiny
Then there’s Liam Roberts who had a birthday to remember, thanks to the police in 1996.
Ever since he could talk, Liam had been mad keen about the boys in blue. Liam's grandmother Irene Logan wrote to Farringdon Police asking if he could visit on his third birthday.
His wish came true and here is PC Ian Brunskill, schools liaison officer, with little Liam outside Farringdon police station.
Tell us more
We hope they both had a wonderful day but we want to know if they went on to have their own careers with the emergency services.
Or maybe you have a little one in your family who has a passion you’d love to tell us about.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
