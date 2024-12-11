We love it when a dream comes true and it certainly did for these Sunderland youngsters - but we want to know more.

Meet two young lads who always wanted to follow their dreams of a day in uniform.

Patrick joined the Tunstall fire team

Patrick Docherty's big day with the fire brigade in December 1985.

It was a special day for Patrick after he wrote asking if he could be shown around the station.

He got his wish come true and was pictured in a line-up of firefighters, with his own uniform.

Patrick Docherty was a guest of Tunstall Fire Station after he wrote asking if he could be shown around the station.

Liam loved the police from when he was tiny

Then there’s Liam Roberts who had a birthday to remember, thanks to the police in 1996.

Ever since he could talk, Liam had been mad keen about the boys in blue. Liam's grandmother Irene Logan wrote to Farringdon Police asking if he could visit on his third birthday.

Liam Roberts had a birthday to remember, thanks to the police in Farringdon in 1996.

His wish came true and here is PC Ian Brunskill, schools liaison officer, with little Liam outside Farringdon police station.

Tell us more

We hope they both had a wonderful day but we want to know if they went on to have their own careers with the emergency services.

Or maybe you have a little one in your family who has a passion you’d love to tell us about.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]