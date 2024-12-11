Their dreams came true but where are they now? Sunderland youngsters who spent a day in uniform

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Dec 2024, 08:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

We love it when a dream comes true and it certainly did for these Sunderland youngsters - but we want to know more.

Meet two young lads who always wanted to follow their dreams of a day in uniform.

Patrick joined the Tunstall fire team

Patrick Docherty, 12 of St Aidan's School was a guest of Tunstall Fire Station in 1985.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Patrick Docherty's big day with the fire brigade in December 1985.Patrick Docherty's big day with the fire brigade in December 1985.
Patrick Docherty's big day with the fire brigade in December 1985. | se

It was a special day for Patrick after he wrote asking if he could be shown around the station.

He got his wish come true and was pictured in a line-up of firefighters, with his own uniform.

Patrick Docherty was a guest of Tunstall Fire Station after he wrote asking if he could be shown around the station.Patrick Docherty was a guest of Tunstall Fire Station after he wrote asking if he could be shown around the station.
Patrick Docherty was a guest of Tunstall Fire Station after he wrote asking if he could be shown around the station. | se

Liam loved the police from when he was tiny

Then there’s Liam Roberts who had a birthday to remember, thanks to the police in 1996.

Ever since he could talk, Liam had been mad keen about the boys in blue. Liam's grandmother Irene Logan wrote to Farringdon Police asking if he could visit on his third birthday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Liam Roberts had a birthday to remember, thanks to the police in Farringdon in 1996.Liam Roberts had a birthday to remember, thanks to the police in Farringdon in 1996.
Liam Roberts had a birthday to remember, thanks to the police in Farringdon in 1996. | se

His wish came true and here is PC Ian Brunskill, schools liaison officer, with little Liam outside Farringdon police station.

Tell us more

We hope they both had a wonderful day but we want to know if they went on to have their own careers with the emergency services.

Or maybe you have a little one in your family who has a passion you’d love to tell us about.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandYoungstersPoliceTunstallNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice