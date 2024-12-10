The Sunderland school team that lost every match - but then had an amazing win

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Dec 2024, 16:44 BST

A Wearside school football team could hardly have had a more rollercoaster time than 30 years ago.

Harraton Primary School had a 1992 to forget when they played a whole season without winning a football match.

The Harraton teams run out at Roker Park in 1992.placeholder image
The Harraton teams run out at Roker Park in 1992. | se

A big win to end the 1992 season

But instead of being downcast, the campaign ended in remarkable style - when two SAFC stars made their dreams come true.

The team’s fortunes reached the ears of Sunderland officials. They arranged for the players to come to Roker Park.

Two full sets of kit given out

Kevin Ball and Don Goodman were there to greet them and if that wasn’t all, the team was given two sets of football kit.

Kevin Bal who made 340 league appearances for Sunderland.placeholder image
Kevin Bal who made 340 league appearances for Sunderland.

They even got to run out on to the pitch in the new kit and the smiles on their faces said it all.

On the shoulders of giants

If that wasn’t enough, team captain Darren Young was carried shoulder-high by Don and Kevin.

Tell us if you were a part of the team and what you remember of the occasion. Email [email protected]

