The Sunderland school team that lost every match - but then had an amazing win
Harraton Primary School had a 1992 to forget when they played a whole season without winning a football match.
A big win to end the 1992 season
But instead of being downcast, the campaign ended in remarkable style - when two SAFC stars made their dreams come true.
The team’s fortunes reached the ears of Sunderland officials. They arranged for the players to come to Roker Park.
Two full sets of kit given out
Kevin Ball and Don Goodman were there to greet them and if that wasn’t all, the team was given two sets of football kit.
They even got to run out on to the pitch in the new kit and the smiles on their faces said it all.
On the shoulders of giants
If that wasn’t enough, team captain Darren Young was carried shoulder-high by Don and Kevin.
