The day the Roker End changed forever - a big moment for Sunderland fans in 1982

By Chris Cordner

Published 31st Oct 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 10:24 BST
A distinctive part of Roker Park disappeared from the Sunderland skyline 42 years ago.

It was on October 29, 1982 that the high part of the Roker End was demolished.

Demolition work on the high structure of the Roker End in October 1982.placeholder image
Demolition work on the high structure of the Roker End in October 1982. | se

The deafening Roker Roar

Work progressed rapidly on the demolition which happened because it was deemed unsafe.

Another reminder of the changes which were made in 1982.placeholder image
Another reminder of the changes which were made in 1982. | se

The project to reconstruct it cost £200,000 but afterwards, the stand was much smaller than the fans had known previously.

Watching European football

It had been there when Roker Park hosted fantastic moments such as the 1973 FA Cup run - including the night when the Roker Roar was deafening for the visit of Manchester City.

And when Sunderland got its first dose of competitive European action in the Cup Winners Cup.

