The day the Roker End changed forever - a big moment for Sunderland fans in 1982
A distinctive part of Roker Park disappeared from the Sunderland skyline 42 years ago.
The deafening Roker Roar
Work progressed rapidly on the demolition which happened because it was deemed unsafe.
The project to reconstruct it cost £200,000 but afterwards, the stand was much smaller than the fans had known previously.
Watching European football
It had been there when Roker Park hosted fantastic moments such as the 1973 FA Cup run - including the night when the Roker Roar was deafening for the visit of Manchester City.
And when Sunderland got its first dose of competitive European action in the Cup Winners Cup.
