Books Fashions, the long-gone Sunderland shop whose products are still loved
Our recent story about the Holmeside favourite brought back lots of recollections, including all of these.
Eileen Hughes said: “Reading this made me feel nostalgic. Bought a coat at Books, still have it and it fits.”
Kathy Winston Cobb reminisced: “Bought my wedding dress there in 1966” and Nita Tennant added: “Nana n granda bought my wedding outfit from Books fashions in 1982. Felt very posh wearing it.”
Margie Fairweather said she ‘went there often, l had a account. Think l spent quite a bit money on my family.”
Books Fashions in the heart of the city centre was demolished in the early 1990s but it still brings back fond memories for shoppers.
But we want to know about the other fashion outlets we have loved and lost in Sunderland.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]