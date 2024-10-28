Books Fashions, the long-gone Sunderland shop whose products are still loved

It might be a part of Sunderland’s past but memories of Books Fashions store live as strong as ever in the minds of Wearsiders.

Our recent story about the Holmeside favourite brought back lots of recollections, including all of these.

Waiting to welcome the Sunderland cup-winning team outside Books Fashions in May 1973.
Eileen Hughes said: “Reading this made me feel nostalgic. Bought a coat at Books, still have it and it fits.”

Kathy Winston Cobb reminisced: “Bought my wedding dress there in 1966” and Nita Tennant added: “Nana n granda bought my wedding outfit from Books fashions in 1982. Felt very posh wearing it.”

Hymie and Gertie Book - behind the scenes at Books Fashions.placeholder image
Hymie and Gertie Book - behind the scenes at Books Fashions. | se

Margie Fairweather said she ‘went there often, l had a account. Think l spent quite a bit money on my family.”

Susan Rooks ‘loved going there with my mum‘ while Vivien Bell called it a ‘lovely shop.”

Books Fashions in the heart of the city centre was demolished in the early 1990s but it still brings back fond memories for shoppers.

But we want to know about the other fashion outlets we have loved and lost in Sunderland.

