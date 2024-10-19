The night there was a spooky vigil in the Top Rank bingo hall

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
Eyes down for memories of the day a Sunderland bingo hall called in a medium.

It happened at the Top Rank in 1982 and here is the photo to prove it.

Spiritualist Anne Bell was there and so were the staff who worked at the venue.

Spiritualist Mrs Ann Bell, centre, with staff of the Top Rank Bingo Hall during their sponsored vigil in the cellar of the hall. Did you take part?

They did an all-night vigil and were sponsored for doing it. We want to know if they encountered anything spooky that day.

The Top Rank was based in what used to be the Odeon Cinema. Its revamp included a grand re-opening when comedian Bobby Thompson came along to officially unveil its new look - but not before the Little Waster had a great time mixing with the crowds.

Tell us about your memories of the Top Rank, especially if you had any ghostly encounters.

Email [email protected]

