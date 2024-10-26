Memories of Books Fashions, the popular Sunderland clothing shop demolished in 1991

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are putting on the style with a look back at a Sunderland store which was renowned for quality.

Books Fashions in the heart of the city centre was demolished in the early 1990s but it still brings back fond memories for shoppers.

Clothes which were made to last

Book's Corner pictured in 1965. It was known as a popular meeting spot for Sunderland people waiting to catch up with friends. | se

We featured a story about it in the Sunderland Echo five years ago and readers remembered buying everything from Afghan coats to wedding dresses.

It had a grand staircase

Books pictured in the distance in this 1965 Sunderland Echo photo. | se

Lots of people remembered it being a posh shop with a ‘very grand staircase’. And while the prices were quite high, the goods were quality and made to last.

The question is, was it the best in town for clothes back in the day or was there another store which was better. Tell us more.

Books Fashions Store faced demolition in 1991 but it was popular in its heyday. | se

A Books fashion show in 1958. | se

And from 1958 when there was a Books fashion show in town.

