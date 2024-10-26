Memories of Books Fashions, the popular Sunderland clothing shop demolished in 1991
Books Fashions in the heart of the city centre was demolished in the early 1990s but it still brings back fond memories for shoppers.
Clothes which were made to last
We featured a story about it in the Sunderland Echo five years ago and readers remembered buying everything from Afghan coats to wedding dresses.
Lots of people remembered it being a posh shop with a ‘very grand staircase’. And while the prices were quite high, the goods were quality and made to last.
The question is, was it the best in town for clothes back in the day or was there another store which was better. Tell us more.
And from 1958 when there was a Books fashion show in town.
