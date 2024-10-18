Josephs in Sunderland: Geoff Capes' visit to Holmeside's beloved toy store in 1981

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Oct 2024, 15:51 BST
Take a famous Sunderland shop and a giant of the sporting world and you have wonderful memories from the 1980s.

We want to know if you were there on the day that Geoff Capes was the star attraction at Josephs toy store in Holmeside.

Fans gather to get Geoff Capes' autograph during his visit to Josephs in 1981.Fans gather to get Geoff Capes' autograph during his visit to Josephs in 1981.
Fabulous photos with his fans

It happened in October 1981 and the European shot putt champion was there to sign autographs.

He also had his photo taken with young fans including Michael Simmott and his sister Claire from Hastings Hill.

Geoff Capes with Michael Simmott and his sister Claire at Josephs in 1981.Geoff Capes with Michael Simmott and his sister Claire at Josephs in 1981.
The rotating stand with Subbuteo teams on it

Joseph’s toy store was a huge favourite of Sunderland children until its closure in the late 1990s.

And when the Echo asked readers about it in 2017, they had memories of buying Subbuteo teams from the rotating stand, plastic footballs, and Airfix models.

Sunderland is a bit lacking in toy shops these days, but it once had one of the best around. Josephs in Holmeside was the go-to shop for the best toys and gadgets. It's pictured here in September 1998 alongside Simpsons the bakers and the trendy West One, which are also a big miss.Sunderland is a bit lacking in toy shops these days, but it once had one of the best around. Josephs in Holmeside was the go-to shop for the best toys and gadgets. It's pictured here in September 1998 alongside Simpsons the bakers and the trendy West One, which are also a big miss.
Sunderland is a bit lacking in toy shops these days, but it once had one of the best around. Josephs in Holmeside was the go-to shop for the best toys and gadgets. It's pictured here in September 1998 alongside Simpsons the bakers and the trendy West One, which are also a big miss.

Tell us if you were there on the day Geoff Capes came to Holmeside. And why not share your own members of Joseph’s store, including what you loved to buy from it.

Email [email protected]

