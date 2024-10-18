Josephs in Sunderland: Geoff Capes' visit to Holmeside's beloved toy store in 1981
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We want to know if you were there on the day that Geoff Capes was the star attraction at Josephs toy store in Holmeside.
Fabulous photos with his fans
It happened in October 1981 and the European shot putt champion was there to sign autographs.
He also had his photo taken with young fans including Michael Simmott and his sister Claire from Hastings Hill.
The rotating stand with Subbuteo teams on it
Joseph’s toy store was a huge favourite of Sunderland children until its closure in the late 1990s.
And when the Echo asked readers about it in 2017, they had memories of buying Subbuteo teams from the rotating stand, plastic footballs, and Airfix models.
Tell us if you were there on the day Geoff Capes came to Holmeside. And why not share your own members of Joseph’s store, including what you loved to buy from it.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.