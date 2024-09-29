Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s original fun pub, said the headlines.

But what do you remember of Strutts. It was a complete refurbishment of the Victoria Buildings for which the foundation stone was first laid in 1887.

Hoping for your memories of Strutts. | se

Our reporter described the change as having "transformed it into a completely new leisure environment".

Best in the North East

It had 25 monitors supported by a further 19 with computer controlled functions.

All this was spread over two floors and our reporter said it would "leave your senses so shocked you will want to stay all night".

Inside Strutts in 1990. | se

Greys, blacks, reds and a central dance area

Strutts was noticeable for its grey, black and red design, a centralised dance area and a DJ who played all the latest tunes as well as favourites on request.

Flashback to 1990 in Strutts. | se

It was a great new addition to the scene, but what else was happening in Sunderland in 1990?

You could enjoy country and western nights at St Peter’s Wharf cellar bar with Les and Lorraine, or have a go at the Sunday afternoon pool and domino handicaps at The Hycroft.

Karaoke - the new craze arrived on Wearside

The Dagmar had its own domino handicap with £50 added and Sunday night was disco and cabaret night featuring Ritzy Lady.

Over at Cheers Club in High Street, there was live entertainment for a £1 admission charge.

And at Steels Social Club, the live acts came thick and fast including Bob Gray and the Express Duo, The Pictures, Dynamite Daze and The Tom Wolfe Duo.

Alfie Jay, Project and The Whole Caboodle were all on at the Red House Workmen’s Club, and what about having a go at the latest craze. Japanese karaoke had arrived at Idols in High Street West.

Sounds of the 50s at the Puffin Billy

The Puffin Billy Motel - at Ocean Park in Whitburn Road, Seaburn - was encouraging people to dig out their old gear and enjoy the sounds of the ’50s and ’60s. Did you get along?

Perhaps you preferred some big screen entertainment. There were plenty of choices at cinemas in the area..

Uncle Buck, starring John Candy, was on at the Cannon and so was She Devil which starred Meryl Streep and Roseanne Barr.

The Studio was showing Nuns On The Run with Eric Idle and Robbie Coltrane, and Washington Fairworld had Look Who’s Talking on the bill.